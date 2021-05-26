Ellensburg girls continue to roll, stifle Panthers
In its only nonleague game of the season, the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team beat Wenatchee 68-11 Tuesday night. Dylan Philip scored 14 points, including eight in a second quarter barrage that saw the Bulldogs (7-1, 6-1 CWAC) take a 26-2 advantage.
After allowing seven points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs allowed just four more points all game in the easy victory.
Philip — 14 points, Blume — 9 points, Anderson — 8 points, Hartrick — 8 points, Smith — 7 points, Rogel — 7 points, Kennedy — 6 points, Leishman — 6 points, Whitney — 3 points
Bulldog boys can’t make it three-in-a-row in Wenatchee
Unable to extend its winning streak, the Ellensburg High School boys basketball team fell in Wenatchee, 70-58, after winning its previous two games.
The Bulldogs (3-6, 3-5 CWAC) found some offensive rhythm late, but it wasn’t enough to climb out of the hole they dug. Cade Gibson starred again, scoring 20 points with three makes from distance, and the Fenz brothers, JT and Emmett, each scored in double figures with 10 and 13 points, respectively.
Gibson — 20 points, E. Fenz — 13 points, J. Fenz — 10 points, Nealey — 8 points, Conaway — 4 points, Mayo — 2 points, Andaya — 1 point
Warrior girls get off to a hot start in Monday
Thanks to a huge first quarter and some strong performances across the board, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls basketball team beat Highland Monday night, 44-32.
Kretschman — 13 points/5 rebounds, Martin — 11 points/8 rebounds, Ellison — 9 points/4 steals