No coronavirus pandemic is going to stop Cle Elum-Roslyn High School senior track and field runner Grace Jackson. In fact, with schools, athletics and large gatherings shuttered statewide, Jackson hopes she’ll be one step ahead.
“Hopefully by staying in shape I will be ahead of the competition,” she said. “And if state for track doesn’t happen, then I’ll be in good shape for the soccer season during the fall.”
That’s if school resumes on April 24. But the Central Washington University women’s soccer signee trains as if the track and field season commences tomorrow. Jackson holds six school records at Cle Elum-Roslyn and has finished runner-up at state in the 100 meters, 4x200 relay (twice) and 4x100.
She wants to finish her decorated career with a state title, but the virus outbreak might not allow that to happen. Nonetheless, it’s given her a head start on the fitness packet the CWU soccer team wanted players to complete during the summer.
“Training for track can help with any sport really because it makes you faster and even more explosive which are both good, especially for soccer,” Jackson said.
And a sport like track and field doesn’t necessarily require the need for others to train with. But for other spring athletics, it’s become more difficult. And student-athletes are doing what they can to stay ready in this time of uncertainty.
Kittitas High School baseball senior Justin Hudson hasn’t been able to do much other than playing catch with his father and taking swings outside. But he said yard work around the house and lifting weights is keeping him physically ready.
“There really isn’t much we all can do,” Hudson said, who’s signed with Yakima Valley College.
And it’s been exasperating, too. Not only for spring athletes but the seniors themselves because if the pandemic doesn’t slow nearing the date for schools to recommence, they’ll lose their season which they won’t ever get back.
“I mean, looking at all the news channels and seeing what they’re saying, that if we all stay in for two weeks the virus will be gone. It gives you hope, but it is frustrating seeing most of the United States not taking it seriously to stay inside or away from others,” Hudson said.
Like Hudson, Ellensburg High School softball senior Morgan Olin is making the most of what she can do. Olin said she’s made a few trips to the softball field, but it’s mainly been playing catch with her sister or taking hacks into the net in the backyard.
“Kind of where I can get work in I’m trying to do that,” she said.
It won’t be the end of Olin’s softball career as she’s signed with Mesa Community College in Arizona. But she doesn’t want her softball days at Ellensburg to end so abruptly.
“I’m really holding on to hope that we’ll be able to,” Olin said. “I was really looking forward to this year. I think our team got along all really well. I’m really hoping that we’ll be able to have at least part of a season still.”
For high school golfers, the task has become much more challenging now that Gov. Jay Inslee deemed golf courses “non-essential.” Before, it wasn’t an issue playing a round or using the practice facilities while keeping a safe distance from others.
Golfers will now have to become creative in finding ways to upkeep their game.
Ellensburg senior Blake Willard says he will chip and hit short iron shots into hoops in his backyard along with taking video of his swing to improve his technique.
“I was looking forward on improving my disappointing last season,” he said. “But I’m hoping I can have a little bit of it back when school comes back.”
Districts and leagues surely want the spring season to continue, as does the WIAA. On March 17, the WIAA released a statement that if schools reopen on April 24, the state championships will remain on schedule. But if there are any delays, it will “put state championships in jeopardy as no championships will be held after May 30 to avoid conflicts with graduation.”
The WIAA says districts and leagues will need to get creative for postseason qualifications. But, for the teams that don’t qualify, the WIAA says “we do recommend that schools and leagues organize a continuation of the regular season for schools that do not advance to state championships. These games may be played through the end of state championships on May 30. While nothing will be able to replace the time taken away from these students, especially seniors, providing more avenues to create lifelong memories with their teammates should be the ultimate goal.”
Luke Olson: lolson@kvnews.com; on Twitter: @lukeolsonb.