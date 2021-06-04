Catlin drops 39, Kittitas clobbers Granger
Another game, another strong scoring effort for Kittitas High School junior Blake Catlin, who dropped a career-high 39 points en route to a 69-37 win over Granger Thursday night.
The Coyotes shot 56% from the field, 43% from the field, and assisted on 24 baskets in one of their best offensive performances of the season.
Holding the Spartans to just 37 points, Josh Rosbach helped shut down Granger's guards and nearly secured a triple double with eight points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in the win.
After a short road trip, the Coyotes will be back in Kittitas this Saturday against River View.
Catlin - 39 points/5 assists/5 rebounds, Hayden - 13 points/10 rebounds, Rosbach - 8 points/10 assists/7 rebounds, Coles - 6 points/4 rebounds, Towner - 2 points/4 assists/4 rebounds, Littler - 1 point
Cle Elum rolls against Pateros
With a wire-to-wire victory, the Cle Elum-Roslyn boys basketball team picked up another win this season against Pateros, 62-42, Thursday night, and still have just one loss this season.
Joel Kelly led the Warriors with 18 points, as the Warriors have a huge game against Yakama Tribal Saturday at home.
Jo. Kelly - 18 points/6 rebounds, Favero - 14 points, Chafin - 9 points/5 rebounds, Ja. Kelly - 7 points/7 rebounds, Ellison - 6 points/9 rebounds, Singer - 6 points, Razee - 2 points