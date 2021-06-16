Support Local Journalism


Cle Elum-Roslyn’s Jake Kelly laughs off a foul call after he was called for an offensive foul while laying in an alley-oop off the backboard in Wednesday’s game against Mabton.

Cle Elum boys pull away in the fourth, move on to semis

After an offensively-challenged first half, the Cle Elum-Roslyn boys basketball team finally put some offense together in a dominant fourth quarter, outscoring Mabton 23-6 to go on to win, 56-33, Wednesday night.

Gage Ellison provided a much-needed spark in the first half, pacing the Warriors’ offense and ending up with a 16 point, 13 rebound double-double. The only other double-digit scorer for the Warriors was Luke Chafin, who finished with 12 points.

Though he struggled with turnovers and from the field, Joel Kelly pulled down a game-high 19 rebounds in a dominant effort on the glass.

The Warriors will advance to play second-seeded Dayton-Waitsburg at home Thursday at 7 p.m.

Box score

MHS 9 6 12 6 — 33

CERHS 8 11 14 23 — 56

Highlights

Ellison — 16 points/13 rebounds, Chafin — 12 points, Joel Kelly — 9 points/19 rebounds, Favero — 7 points, Jake Kelly — 6 points/6 rebounds/4 assists, Carson Razee — 5 points, Bator — 1 point

Kittitas boys drop quarterfinal matchup to Dayton-Waitsburg

Struggling to score all night, the Kittitas High School boys basketball team fell on the road in the quarterfinals to Dayton-Waitsburg, 50-38, Wednesday.

No other information was provided at press time.

The Coyotes will play Mabton in a consolation game at 7 p.m., Thursday in Kittitas.

Kittitas girls drop contest to Walla Walla Valley Academy

Also playing on the road, the Kittitas High School girls basketball team fell to Walla Walla Valley Academy, 43-33, Wednesday.

No other information was provided at press time.

