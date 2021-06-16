Cle Elum boys pull away in the fourth, move on to semis
After an offensively-challenged first half, the Cle Elum-Roslyn boys basketball team finally put some offense together in a dominant fourth quarter, outscoring Mabton 23-6 to go on to win, 56-33, Wednesday night.
Gage Ellison provided a much-needed spark in the first half, pacing the Warriors’ offense and ending up with a 16 point, 13 rebound double-double. The only other double-digit scorer for the Warriors was Luke Chafin, who finished with 12 points.
Though he struggled with turnovers and from the field, Joel Kelly pulled down a game-high 19 rebounds in a dominant effort on the glass.
The Warriors will advance to play second-seeded Dayton-Waitsburg at home Thursday at 7 p.m.
Ellison — 16 points/13 rebounds, Chafin — 12 points, Joel Kelly — 9 points/19 rebounds, Favero — 7 points, Jake Kelly — 6 points/6 rebounds/4 assists, Carson Razee — 5 points, Bator — 1 point
Kittitas boys drop quarterfinal matchup to Dayton-Waitsburg
Struggling to score all night, the Kittitas High School boys basketball team fell on the road in the quarterfinals to Dayton-Waitsburg, 50-38, Wednesday.
No other information was provided at press time.
The Coyotes will play Mabton in a consolation game at 7 p.m., Thursday in Kittitas.
Kittitas girls drop contest to Walla Walla Valley Academy
Also playing on the road, the Kittitas High School girls basketball team fell to Walla Walla Valley Academy, 43-33, Wednesday.
No other information was provided at press time.