Cle Elum bounces back in win over Kittitas

With four double figure scorers, and a standout 13 point, 15 rebound double-double from Joel Kelly, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys basketball team bounced back from its first league loss to beat Kittitas, 68-45 at home.

Shooting 45% from the field, and pulling down 45 rebounds, an all-around team effort propelled the Warriors past the Coyotes in both team’s season finale.

League playoffs begin next week, as Kittitas will likely play on the road and Cle Elum will open at home.

Box score

KHS 10 7 5 23 — 45

CERHS 19 16 20 13 — 68

Cle Elum Highlights

Joel Kelly — 13 points/15 rebounds, Ellison — 11 points/6 rebounds, Jake Kelly — 11 points/5 rebounds/4 steals, Bator — 10 points, Favero — 9 points, Razee — 8 points, Singer — 5 points, Chafin — 1 point

Kittitas girls sweep Cle Elum on the road

After beating the Warriors earlier this season, the Kittitas High School girls basketball team beat them again, 38-23, on the road Friday night.

Box score

KHS 4 17 6 11 — 38

CERHS 4 6 8 5 — 23

Cle Elum highlights

Bator — 7 points, Martin — 7 points/7 rebounds, Ellison — 2 points, Anderson — 2 points, Sattler — 2 points, Dewitt — 2 points, Kretschman — 1 point

