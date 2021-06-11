Support Local Journalism


Cle Elum boys suffer first league loss

With just one game left on its schedule, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys basketball team lost its penultimate game to White Swan, 63-57, Thursday. 

For the first time all season, the Warriors lost a league game, and struggled to score, shooting just 43% and committing 20 turnovers in the loss. 

The Warriors will look to rebound in their final game of the regular season at home against rival Kittitas Friday night. 

Box score

CERHS 11 10 17 19 - 57

WSHS 12 13 13 25 - 63

Highlights

Ellison - 16 points/17 rebounds, Jake Kelly - 13 points/8 rebounds, Chafin - 8 points, Joel Kelly - 8 points/8 rebounds, Favero - 6 points, Razee - 4 points, Bator - 2 points

Cle Elum girls lose in White Swan

On the road in White Swan, the Cle Elum-Roslyn girls basketball team fell, 56-27. 

With just one double-digit scoring total, the Warriors shot just 34% in the loss. They'll look to rebound and pick up a win against Kittitas Friday night at home. 

Box score

CERHS 4 5 6 12 - 27

WSHS 17 20 7 12 - 56

Highlights

Rainwater - 5 points, Isotalo - 4 points, Sattler - 4 points, Bator - 4 points, Dewitt - 4 points, Ellison - 2 points, Kretschman - 2 points, Singer - 1 point, Stone - 1 point

Ellensburg's Gavin Marrs gets Portland offer

Though he sat out this season recovering from a back injury, Ellensburg High School's Gavin Marrs picked up a college offer from the University of Portland Thursday. In what should be a busy summer for the soon-to-be 6-10 junior, Marrs had a mid-June recovery and should compete in summer ball and next fall barring any setbacks. 

