Cle Elum boys suffer first league loss
With just one game left on its schedule, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys basketball team lost its penultimate game to White Swan, 63-57, Thursday.
For the first time all season, the Warriors lost a league game, and struggled to score, shooting just 43% and committing 20 turnovers in the loss.
The Warriors will look to rebound in their final game of the regular season at home against rival Kittitas Friday night.
Ellison - 16 points/17 rebounds, Jake Kelly - 13 points/8 rebounds, Chafin - 8 points, Joel Kelly - 8 points/8 rebounds, Favero - 6 points, Razee - 4 points, Bator - 2 points
Cle Elum girls lose in White Swan
On the road in White Swan, the Cle Elum-Roslyn girls basketball team fell, 56-27.
With just one double-digit scoring total, the Warriors shot just 34% in the loss. They'll look to rebound and pick up a win against Kittitas Friday night at home.
Rainwater - 5 points, Isotalo - 4 points, Sattler - 4 points, Bator - 4 points, Dewitt - 4 points, Ellison - 2 points, Kretschman - 2 points, Singer - 1 point, Stone - 1 point
Ellensburg's Gavin Marrs gets Portland offer
Though he sat out this season recovering from a back injury, Ellensburg High School's Gavin Marrs picked up a college offer from the University of Portland Thursday. In what should be a busy summer for the soon-to-be 6-10 junior, Marrs had a mid-June recovery and should compete in summer ball and next fall barring any setbacks.