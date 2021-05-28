Kittitas boys win thriller over Riverside Christian
Trailing for most of the game, the Kittitas High School boys basketball team relied heavily on junior Blake Catlin, who scored 29 points, in its 56-55 comeback victory over Riverside Christian on Thursday.
The guard helped the Coyotes take the lead in the fourth quarter, and after a couple of huge defensive stops, including a great charge drawn from sophomore Josh Rosbach, Catlin put the icing on the cake in another strong performance.
"Once we started playing as a team, it really came together," Catlin said. "When Josh took that charge, that really set the tone at the end, that was huge. It was a great team win."
And Catlin's right. While he was responsible for over half of the Coyotes scoring, players like Rosbach, and Michael Towner came up huge down the stretch. With the game tied, it was Towner hit a big three-pointer that gave them a lead with minutes remaining.
Towner finished with 10 points and was Kittitas' only other double-digit scorer, aside from Catlin.
Given the shortened season, and short prep they had to get ready for basketball season, the Coyotes are viewing this game as a springboard for the rest of the year. Coming away with a close win at home is just what they needed heading into a game with rival Cle Elum-Roslyn tomorrow.
"It's a confidence booster for sure," Catlin said. "It makes us want to do better the next game, hopefully we just keep going up."
Catlin - 29 points, Towner - 10 points, Rosbach - 7 points, Van Dorn - 6 points, Coles - 3 points, Hayden - 1 point
Kittitas girls can't overcome slow second quarter
The Coyotes kept up with Riverside Christian for the first quarter, but a scoreless second quarter doomed them to yet another loss this season, 56-26.
Though Kittitas brought it back to a 10-point game after trailing by 19 at the half, the second quarter damage was too much to overcome as they remain winless. Eighth grader Morgan Nunley led the Coyotes in scoring with 13 points.
Nunley - 13 points, Ravet - 6 points, Harris - 3 points, Wilson - 2 points, Bare - 2 points
Cle Elum-Roslyn boys thump White Swan
Leading nearly wire-to-wire, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys basketball team beat White Swan, 86-53 Thursday night.
Four Warriors scored in double figures, and in an all-around team effort they beat the perennial EWAC powerhouse with Kittitas on the horizon Friday.
Kelly - 21 points, Ellison - 17 points, Kelley - 17 points, Chafin - 12 points, Favero - 6 points, Bator - 5 points, Razee - 4 points, Singer - 3 points, Najar - 1 point
Cle Elum girls get off to slow start
With no double figure scorers and down by double digits at the half, the Cle Elum-Roslyn girls basketball team dropped a contest with White Swan, 45-22 Thursday night.
The Warriors will look to rebound against Kittitas Friday.
Martin - 8 points, Sattler - 6 points, Ellison - 4 points, Anderson - 2 points, Isotalo - 2 points