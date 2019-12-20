KITTITAS – This game carried a little more meaning for the Kittitas High School boys basketball team and the community.
It lost one of its most fervent supporters in T.J. Johnson who passed away last Monday after his nine-month battle with lung cancer. T.J. and his wife, Gail, rarely ever missed a Kittitas sporting event.
And it was only fitting that Kittitas brought a tad more energy on Friday to defeat Mabton High School, 54-37.
“It felt different,” said senior Justin Hudson who led Kittitas with 19 points. “I think we played more as a team, honestly. We played more together, we shared the ball well. I think that was the difference. It brought us kind of closer.”
After the win, each Kittitas player walked up the bleachers to greet Gail. Hudson was extremely close to T.J. and the win was truly sentimental, and something he wanted to make sure was accomplished on this memorable night.
“It meant a lot,” Hudson said. “I tried to keep my tears until after the game.”
Hudson went on a torrid run early in the second quarter guiding the Coyotes (2-3) to a 12-2 run with the first seven points coming from him. He scored back-to-back layups and then hit a contested 3 in the corner, 23-17.
It was the difference-maker in the game after there were 12 lead changes until his layup put the Coyotes up, 18-17.
Kittitas kept Mabton (1-5) scoreless for several minutes and went into the half leading 28-19.
The Coyotes kept up the defensive effort in the third quarter, holding Mabton to 2-of-19 shooting to extend its lead, 37-25. Kittitas used some full-court press to disrupt Mabton’s offense.
“Working hard, we knew we didn’t have the best first half that we wanted, so we just picked it up,” Hudson said.
Sophomore Blake Catlin made his return for the Coyotes after missing the first four games of the season because of a knee injury he endured during the football season. He scored nine points.
“I think he played well,” Hudson said. “Especially for his first game.”
Jaymeson Walters added 10 points.
Mabton trailed 11 points early in the fourth quarter, but a Dawson Byers 3 from the wing pushed Kittitas’ lead, 42-28. Mabton trimmed Kittitas’ lead, 45-35, but a 9-2 capped the game for the Coyotes.
NEXT UP
Kittitas heads to Dayton/Waitsburg High School for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off today.