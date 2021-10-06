Kittitas-Cle Elum volleyball

Kittitas Secondary senior Courtney Coates (13) pushes a shot past Cle Elum-Roslyn freshman Gwen Ellison (14) and senior Jessica Korich (3) Tuesday in Kittitas.

The Coyotes don’t quit in front of their home crowd.

Instead, the Kittitas High School volleyball team rallied from a two-sets-to-one, 16-6 fourth-set deficit against Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Cle Elum-Roslyn Tuesday for a 24-26, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 16-14 win.

The Coyotes (2-5 overall, 2-5 EWAC) snapped a five-game slide in which they’d been shut out of the last two, denied the Warriors (3-6, 2-4) their third win in a row and stayed perfect against them in 2021 after sweeping both spring season matchups, and won their first home game since they swept Dayton-Waitsburg March 23.

“We can’t hear you,” said the Kittitas student section whenever the traveling Cle Elum-Roslyn contingent shouted, “Warrior power,” and the Coyotes faithful turned out to be right.

Kittitas jumped out 14-8 in the first set before Cle Elum-Roslyn came back to within a point at 19-18 and forced a timeout, but ceded a 23-23 tie. Coyotes senior Courtney Coates blocked taller Warriors freshman Gwen Ellison’s shot atop the net, but Cle Elum-Roslyn survived a 24-23 deficit and took the set with a Kittitas service error.

The Warriors led the second set 20-15, but their shots sailed too far back and out of bounds and the Coyotes’ shots nailed the middle of the Cle Elum-Roslyn floor to pull within a point at 22-21. Coates’ game-point serve came in too hot for the Warriors to handle and hit just inside Cle Elum-Roslyn’s left line for the finisher.

Set 3 tied 12-12 and 20-20 until Kittitas’ Arianna Hillenbrand tipped a shot to the middle of the Warriors floor, and Makenzi Kapaska tipped the next ball just over the center of the net to lead 23-21. Cle Elum-Roslyn rallied, however, and Tani’a Denney blocked a tipped shot atop the right-center of the net.

The Coyotes mishandled Nikole Anderson of the Warriors’ fourth-set serve that put her side up 12-6, and Kittitas took a timeout down 16-6. Coates began a serving streak that Cle Elum-Roslyn struggled to handle, however, and the Coyotes jumped back in and tied it, 19-19. Ellison’s tipped ball found the middle of the Kittitas floor, but the teams tied 21-21 before Coates’ block atop the center of the net and a Warriors missed return behind the middle of the net helped the Coyotes into a streak to seal it.

Kittitas led 13-6 into the fifth but, even with Cle Elum-Roslyn’s sudden difficulty returning shots before too many hands handled the ball, called timeout as the margin shrank to 14-12. The Coyotes blocked a shot that sailed wide right and sent another ball out the back of the Warriors’ side to give up a tie at 14, but the final two points belonged to Kittitas.

Next for the Coyotes is another EWAC home game against Highland (2-4, 2-4), which fell 3-0 in Mabton Tuesday and against which Kittitas has traded sweeps in their last two head-to-head, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cle Elum-Roslyn enters a nonconference home game against Class 1B/2B Auburn Adventist Academy (4-5), which beat Sea-Tac District rival Muckleshoot Tribal School 3-0 Monday for its second sweep in a row, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

