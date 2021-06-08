Playing for seeding in next week’s EWAC tournament, the Kittitas High School boys basketball team fell to White Swan Monday night, 59-51.
Likely losing an opportunity to host in next weekend’s tournament, the Coyotes couldn’t score consistently enough to take down the Cougars at home, with just two double figure scorers in Luke Hayden (16 points) and Blake Catlin (10 points).
“It was an up and down game,” head coach Chet Weekes said. “We didn’t finish, they’re a good team, and they’ve been together since they were young and it shows, but that’s no excuse.”
White Swan was led by 29 points from Teal Soaring Eagle, who scored and shot the ball with relative ease in an otherwise gritty game. On the other end, the Coyotes struggled over large stretches, and though they cut the lead to as little as six in the fourth quarter, they just couldn’t get themselves back in it late.
“We just didn’t get into a flow, we didn’t get comfortable,” Weekes said. “And we can’t control if the shots go in, but they play a great 2-3 zone and they were changing it up, and good for them, but we need to be better and play within ourselves and battle.”
Despite the loss, the Coyotes still have a good chance to secure the third seed in the EWAC West with a win Wednesday over Riverside Christian, who they escaped with a one-point victory earlier this season at home.
In this COVID-19 shortened season, there’s no time to get too down, and the Coyotes have a great opportunity to jockey for better positioning once again before wrapping up the regular season with a league matchup against county rival Cle Elum-Roslyn on the road Friday.
Hayden — 16 points, Catlin — 10 points, Rosbach — 8 points, Van Dorn — 6 points, Coles — 6 points, Towner — 5 points