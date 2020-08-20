With a relaxed summer for sports because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that’s put high school and college sports on hold for over six months — and looks to keep trending that way — we, at the Daily Record, decided to try something new.
Kittitas County, with a population of under 50,000, consists of only five golf courses, three coming from the Suncadia Resort itself in the Cle Elum area. All five are unique and present different challenges, so, I, along with the help of photographer Jacob Ford, created a Kittitas County Fantasy 18-hole Golf Course.
It wasn’t easy, as we attempted to keep it balanced and not have one or two course's holes completely override the others. And we wanted to keep the holes consistent with each other, for example, not having back-to-back par 5s or 3s in our layout. Again, it was about finding a balance. While a few holes already solidified their places in the fantasy 18-hole course, others were moved around a few times to make this a reputable par 72.
HOLE NO. 1, PAR 5, 415 YARDS (SUN COUNTRY GOLF COURSE)
An opening par 5 is always a great way to commence one’s round. Having the opportunity to card a birdie or better and set the pace for the rest of the round. But Sun Country’s dogleg left with an elevated cliff green makes it challenging to do so. A driver isn’t the play here unless you can heavily curve one right to left, because if you don’t, out of bounds comes into play on both sides of the fairway. A long iron off the tee, hovering the left side of the fairway should give you a chance to reach it in two. If not reachable, leave yourself a wedge approach into the small, saucer type of green at the bottom of the hill.
HOLE NO. 2, PAR 3, 200 YARDS (TUMBLE CREEK GOLF COURSE)
We went to county’s only private course for hole No. 2, the prestigious Tumble Creek, ranked the second-best private course in the state behind Aldarra, according to Golfweek in 2019. No. 2 at Tumble is as simple as it gets — a straightaway par 3 with little trouble except the bunker on the right side of the green.
HOLE NO. 3, PAR 4, 436 YARDS (ELLENSBURG GOLF CLUB)
No. 3 at Ellensburg is the stumbling block for most of its customers, considering it is the toughest hole at the local nine-hole track. The elevated tee requires a left to right shot shape and keeping it between both bunkers that border the fairway. And when that Ellensburg wind is howling from the north, a tee shot can easily soar out of bounds to the right near the cattle — and the lone llama, of course. The second shot always plays longer than anticipated on the small green.
HOLE NO. 4, PAR 4, 293 YARDS (ELLENSBURG GOLF CLUB)
Another crescent-shaped hole at Ellensburg, and arguably the prettiest with the Yakima River running adjacent with a view of the Cascade Mountain range behind the green. It’s a short 293-yard par 4 that requires an iron off the tee, leaving yourself a short wedge shot in. Though with some valiance, one may dare to pull the big stick out with left to right spin and knock it close to the green.
HOLE NO. 5, PAR 4, 402 YARDS (TUMBLE CREEK GOLF COURSE)
Tumble Creek’s fifth hole tends to be a touted favorite. Not only because of the fabulous views of the Ponderosa pine forest with mountains in the distance, but the par 4 requires two solid shots to the green. The tee shot perhaps is the most demanding — a narrow landing area guarded by bunkers on both sides of the fairway.
HOLE NO. 6, PAR 3, 191 YARDS (PROSPECTOR GOLF COURSE AT SUNCADIA)
Prospector’s sixth hole is arguably the best par 3 at the Arnold Palmer designed layout. The 191-yard hole is surrounded with trouble on both sides of the narrow, yet lengthy green with water on the left and a large bunker on the right.
NO. 7, PAR 5, 486 YARDS (ELLENSBURG GOLF CLUB)
Ellensburg’s seventh hole is the lone par 5 on the front nine. The tee shot is narrow from the back tees, but there’s plenty of room to miss right beyond the trees. Longer hitters can easily reach it in two, but others will have to navigate the canted hill, hopefully reaching the top tier for a short wedge shot into the minute green. Another stunning view of the Cascade Mountains can be seen from the green.
NO. 8, PAR 4, 339 YARDS (SUN COUNTRY GOLF COURSE)
The downhill par 4 at Sun Country provides an excellent glimpse of the verdant rolling hills in the distance. A driver isn’t needed, as for longer hitters, the creek comes into play roughly 40 yards from the green. A large bunker guards the right side of the green on your approach.
NO. 9, PAR 4, 455 YARDS (TUMBLE CREEK GOLF COURSE)
Renowned golf architect Tom Doak’s design of the ninth hole at Tumble Creek is one of the signature layouts — and the toughest, listed as the No. 1 handicap hole. A drive on the slight dogleg right that cascades down can obtain additional roll if landed in the speed slot. The green cants severely from left to right, making a birdie attempt that vexing.
NO. 10, PAR 4, 411 YARDS (PROSPECTOR GOLF COURSE AT SUNCADIA)
When creating the fantasy 18-hole layout, Prospector’s No. 10 already solidified its place before any other hole, and that was never going to change. Of all five courses, it's the most breathtaking view from the tee with a 100-foot elevation drop. A perfect view of the Cascade Mountain range while your tee shot soars into the short dogleg left with a fairway that slopes from left to right, heavily guarded by bunkers on both sides of the fairway. It’s a hole everyone remembers.
NO. 11, PAR 5, 536 YARDS (PROSPECTOR GOLF COURSE AT SUNCADIA)
Prospector’s 11th hole is a tricky par 5 that bends left downhill. Longer hitters can reach the green in two if the drive off the tee is played correctly. But with its length, it’s definitely a three-shot hole.
NO. 12, PAR 4, 348 YARDS (ROPE RIDER GOLF COURSE AT SUNCADIA)
Rope Rider, a Peter Jacobsen and Jim Hardy design, was the final course built at Suncadia’s resort, with its inaugural opening in 2011. No. 12, the old No. 3 after they flip-flopped the front and back nine, just screams for birdie. Despite the myriad of bunkers bordering the fairway and lengthy green, a sound tee shot will put yourself relatively close to the putting surface.
NO. 13, PAR 3, 183 YARDS (TUMBLE CREEK GOLF COURSE)
Tumble Creek’s No. 13 is slightly downhill, protected by sand traps on the bentgrass green. It’s a three-shelf green, making putting that more plight.
NO. 14, PAR 4, 348 YARDS (SUN COUNTRY GOLF COURSE)
Hitting driver at Sun Country is definitely infrequent at the Alpine golf course, and No. 14 is another example. It’s a dogleg right that requires an iron off the tee. The front side of the green is dangerously sloped and can push balls off the green into the left-side bunker. Don't flirt with it.
NO. 15, PAR 3, 164 YARDS (SUN COUNTRY GOLF COURSE)
Like Prospector’s 10th hole, Sun Country’s 15th always held its spot in our fantasy layout. It’s an indelible hole and will test your nerves – especially with the wind gusting. The par 3 descends 125 feet down, making a club selection difficult to determine.
NO. 16, PAR 4, 466 YARDS (ROPE RIDER GOLF COURSE AT SUNCADIA)
Rope Rider’s main attraction is the noticeable 120-foot of coal tailings known as Tipple Hill that’s visible on numerous holes, including No. 16. Hitting off an elevated tee box, it slightly doglegs right, and the narrow fairway is shielded with bunkers on the right side. Your approach shot's only danger is the sandtrap on the front-left of the green.
NO. 17, PAR 4, 446 YARDS (PROSPECTOR GOLF COURSE AT SUNCADIA)
The 17th fairway at Prospector is fairly open, and one should hold back no fear to pull out driver. The green, albeit, is narrow and is guarded by a large bunker on the left side. A back-left pin location makes a birdie opportunity burdensome.
NO. 18, PAR 4, 485 YARDS (TUMBLE CREEK GOLF COURSE)
One of the best finishing holes in the Pacific Northwest is Tumble Creek’s final hole – an uphill dogleg left that’s incredibly long and an even tougher green. It has a large bowl on the front left, which can be a nice pin location to knock it close on your second shot.