Just days after expressing excitement to take the field against Montana in a Central Washington University uniform, All-America running back Michael Roots announced on Twitter Friday that he would be entering the transfer portal.
A CWU spokesperson confirmed that Roots would not play in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Roots began his career as a preferred walk-on at San Jose State after a strong prep career at Luther Burbank High School. After a redshirt season, he departed for Southern Oregon, where he rushed for eight scores in one season before transferring again to CWU.
In two seasons the tailback rushed for 2,582 yards and 24 touchdowns, and was one of the top tailbacks in Division II football last season.
The Sacramento, Calif. native will likely attract a lot of attention on the transfer market and should find a new home quickly.
Though the Wildcats will miss Roots' production, they do return the talents of senior Rey Green and redshirt freshman Tyler Flanagan, who figure to get a bigger workload this weekend.