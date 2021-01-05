The Central Washington University athletics department was named a finalist for the NCAA award of excellence, according to a news release from the university.
As part of Division II’s emphasis on community engagement, the division annually honors institutions or conferences with the Award of Excellence for community engagement efforts.
Each active Division II school and conference is eligible to submit its best community engagement activity and/or event that promotes student-athletes giving back and serving as leaders within their communities.
On Sept. 17, 2020, the CWU student-athletes led a social justice march in Ellensburg. Following the march, the Ellensburg City Council invited several student-athletes to take part in a focus group with the goal of creating a more welcoming and inclusive community.
In conjunction with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, CWU athletics launched its voter education page designed to recognized the importance of civic engagement and to assist student-athletes in preparing for the 2020 general election. The page contained detailed information on how to register to vote, casting an absentee ballot, deadlines, and non-partisan educational links.
Finally, in collaboration with other GNAC members institutions, CWU athletics mandated no athletic activity on election day to encourage and promote student-athletes exercising their right to vote.
The Award of Excellence began as the Division II Community Engagement Award in 2008, and it was accompanied by a Division II Game Environment Award in 2010. At the 2014 Convention, Division II combined the two awards to allow the division to give larger prizes and prestige to those member conferences or institutions that participated.