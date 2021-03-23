Softball brings bats in series win over Montana State
In perhaps its best weekend of the year, the Central Washington University softball team won three of four against Montana State in a few high-scoring efforts.
All-in-all, the Wildcats (7-7, 3-1 GNAC) scored 37 runs in four games, as their bats came alive in their GNAC opener. Save for a blown lead in the third game, the Wildcats were nearly perfect.
They led 12-7 in that game after the top of the fifth inning, but a furious rally and eighth inning run from MSU gave them a single victory for the weekend.
Allie Thiesse led the way over the weekend, scoring seven runs for the Wildcats, including three in the series finale.
CWU will take on St. Martin’s next in two weeks at home.
Baseball wins opener, but can’t keep momentum moving
A 4-2 series-opening win over Northwest Nazarane, which featured a nearly flawless pitching performance from duo Dillon Larsen and Dylan Weese, could not be followed up for Central Washington, which lost the ensuing three games for a series loss.
Larsen and Weese combined for 15 strikeouts in a dominant first performance, but the Wildcats (5-7, 4-7 GNAC) couldn’t keep the strong pitching going, allowing 17 runs in the following three games to lose another series.
CWU baseball will also have a week off before taking on Montana State in two weeks.
In a relatively rare tie, the Central Washington men’s rugby team tied BYU in Provo, 27-27 in a rainy affair. Down with time running short, the Wildcats found the equalizer in the 68th minute, Jack Wendling found his way through the defense for the try, and Lewis Hollidge notched the conversion to tie the game at 27.
“I can’t fault our guys’ effort today,” CWU Head Coach Todd Thornley said. “But effort does not always translate into execution. We started well but let silly mistakes creep in and gave BYU a ton of momentum … Mistakes meant we could not get out of our own half efficiently in tough conditions and we were very lucky to hold onto the draw.”
The Wildcats (0-1-1) will face off against Arizona next Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.
Women’s rugby loses first game of season to Lindenwood
Playing against the top team in the country, the Central Washington women’s rugby squad had a tough day in a 67-12 loss to Lindenwood.
“Today was obviously not how we wanted to send our seniors off,” CWU head coach Trevor Richards said. “Full credit to Lindenwood, they are the No. 1 team in the nation and for good reason, but we did not execute our game plan on either side of the ball ... At the end of the day, everyone needs to get hit in the mouth at some point and this was an important wake up call for our team.”
CWU will head to Marietta, Georgia for its last scheduled game of the year against Life University next Saturday.