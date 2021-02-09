Most of the time, Brandon Rinta keeps a sedate disposition on the basketball floor. But surely after nearly 11 extensive months without basketball, it can change one’s attitude — even the slightest.
“I was just amazed — at me personally — how it lifted my spirits and how I had a little bit (of a) sharper skip in my step,” he said on the Kittitas Valley Sports Talk podcast.
The Wildcats hit the floor on Jan. 19 for practice and last week, a schedule was released for February with five exhibition games.
While it won’t mean much, it brings much-needed normalcy in the Wildcat’s lives amid a pandemic.
“The last three weeks have added a sense of normalcy that none of us coaches, players have been able to feel for almost 11 months now,” Rinta said. “…Taking those masks off and being able to see people’s smiles and faces, it’s been a breath of fresh air and it’s cool for our guys to finally be able to connect as a team like teams are supposed to be able to.”
The Wildcats were one of the six teams to opt out of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference season before two more teams chose to not partake, which canceled the 2020-21 season entirely with no official conference slate or championships.
But teams were allowed to schedule outside competition.
“Each GNAC institution shall retain the autonomy to independently schedule basketball contests to occur no earlier than Jan. 7,” the GNAC said in a release on Dec. 17. “Team activities, practice and training opportunities and contests against outside competition will be determined and defined by each member institution but must adhere to NCAA policies and local public health authorities.”
Northwest Nazarene, Seattle Pacific and Saint Martin’s have each played at least seven games each, with NNU sporting an 8-1 mark. NNU played three games in California and one in Oregon.
No other GNAC members have announced any schedule plans.
CWU’s first game will be at the Nicholson Pavilion — without fans — against NNU on Feb. 13 before a matchup versus SPU on Feb. 19 at the Pavilion. The following day the Wildcats will travel to SPU for another game with the Falcons.
The final two games will be against SMU on Feb. 26 and 27 in Lacey.
The Wildcats added seven new faces for 2020-21 with four freshmen and three transfers (two from Division I programs).
The NCAA granted student-athletes an extra year of eligibility, regardless if teams play in a full season or not.