Thirty minutes after practice has officially ended on a beautifully windy day at Tomlinson Stadium, the Central Washington University women’s rugby team is still on the pitch, working through game scenarios and communication.
Head coach Trevor Richards and assistant Matt Ramirez watch from the sideline, but their job is done.
Though it’s a regular occurrence for the women’s rugby team, it does represent a symbolic step in the growth of Richards’ program as a nationally prominent power.
“We truly love each other and we truly care for each other,” junior Lauren Odette said. “This culture has never been better and we hope to keep that going for years to come.”
But it wasn’t always that way. After completing revamping the way the program is run, with a focus on getting it done in the classroom and getting the right people in the program, CWU is finally in a position to grow and build their sport at the same time.
“This game is the most primal and dynamic ball sport there is because everyone has to play defense, everyone has to play offense, everyone’s gotta be doing dirty work, making tackles, taking their heads in rucks, putting their body on the line but also having to gut out as much conditioning as soccer,” Richards said.
That hasn’t come easily, though. Rugby in the United States still doesn’t have anywhere near the appeal it does internationally, and though it is growing largely every year, Richards says the sport still has work to do.
Even in his own athletic department, among administrators and other sports, people often don’t understand the basic rules and requirements of rugby. Just recently, Richards said someone confused rugby with lacrosse as they were talking.
In Washington state, especially, Richards says that growth has stagnated, which is concerning from a recruiting perspective. With just five athletes from the state of Washington, Richards has looked in to building up youth leagues in the area to help grow the game locally.
“Admittedly we need to do more,” he said. “Yakima youth rugby has come up recently, and that’s just in the last year really, on just on the boys side, a little on the girls. I’d love to (get involved). There’s untapped athletes out here, and yeah they play other sports generally, but if we could get them going with a rugby ball … there’s a lot of potential, I’m definitely keeping an eye on this area.”
But don’t get it confused, rugby isn’t in trouble. In fact, across the western part of the United States, youth rugby is booming in states like California, Utah, and Colorado.
Athletes in high school who play multiple sports, like volleyball, softball, or basketball, often are the ones that fall in love with rugby. Richards says that he’s had quite a few athletes that prolifically fouled out of basketball games, to which Richards had a simple recruiting pitch:
“You should come play rugby then.”
For Odette, who picked up rugby in Southern California her junior year, it was the inclusive culture that cemented her love for the game, and that culture has found its way into CWU’s program.
That culture comes from all around the world. Because rugby is an international game, with voices and faces from all kinds of different backgrounds, it breeds a more inclusive culture. The Wildcats have women from Ireland, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, and from various states across the U.S., from Hawai’i to Pennsylvania.
And though the Wildcats are trying to win national championships, and be the elite of the elite in the collegiate rugby world, the inclusivity is paramount to that success.
“The sport of rugby absolutely is for everybody,” Richards said. “We’re not trying to lose the ethos of the sport.”
Spending time away from the pitch and in the community has been a huge part of the Wildcats’ program, where they collectively volunteered the most time in CWU’s entire athletic department in 2019. This year, they virtually read books for local schools to give back to the community.
All these things have gone a long way to help solidify an already growing program and sport for recruits who come to visit.
“They see how we bond with each other and talk to each other,” Odette said. “They say they haven’t seen that culture. We’re really proud of our culture here. It’s something that (Richards) has worked on a lot with us, just respecting each other and respecting ourselves.”
In a perfect world, Richards hopes to be able to turn on ESPN at night and see some representation at the national level. While rugby will likely never reach the national appeal that football or basketball has in the United States, Richards hopes it can reach a point where rugby can emerge into the spotlight.
“I don’t need it to be big time college football, but I’d like it to be off some level where it is right now,” he said. “Where people know what the game is, they know the basic sense of the rules, because then they know what these players have to do on a daily basis.”
With a reinvigorated culture, CWU’s women’s rugby program is well set to help rugby emerge into the mainstream. The Wildcats are fresh off a huge win over Life University this past weekend, their very first against the powerhouse.
But 30 minutes after practice, without the coaches directing drills and giving advice, CWU is still preparing and working as a team, with something to prove. Though they seemingly reach higher summits with each week and year, there is always more work to do.
With postseason on the horizon, the Wildcats have their eyes set on competing for national prominence and a national title, but also on growing their game, their program, and their culture to further heights.