Central Washington University surely missed the presence of its senior guard Alexis Pana over the past 2 1/2 games before she made her return on Thursday versus Western Washington.
Because without her, CWU wasn’t the same.
Pana was knocked out of the game against Montana State Billings on Jan. 2 with a concussion, missing the final two quarters — and the next two games — as the Wildcats fell 63-45, their lowest scoring outing of the season.
Pana had 10 points at the half on 4-of-8 shooting while the Wildcats were 34.5 percent from the field and trailing by six. CWU was then outscored 27-8 in the third quarter and finished the second half shooting under 32 percent.
CWU followed it up with another low scoring loss to No. 7 Alaska Anchorage 68-51 and shot 37.2 percent.
“It always hurts when you lose one of the best players in the league,” said CWU head coach Randi Richardson-Thornley. “There’s so many uncontrollable in sport, and so our focus is geared to what we can control.”
Richardson-Thornley, albeit, was elated with how her team responded without Pana against the perennial Alaska Anchorage. CWU trailed only four points in the final five minutes before the Seawolves finished the game with a 16-2 run. CWU missed its next four shots while turning the ball over four times.
But the following contest against Alaska Fairbanks, CWU ended its three-game skid with a 68-65 triumph. And the Wildcats did it not only without Pana but 6-foot-2 sophomore center Samantha Bowman as well. CWU made 47.2 percent of its shot attempts while holding Alaska Fairbanks to 39 percent.
“Responding to challenges and adversity is also something that we wanted to take a step forward with on,” Richardson-Thornley said. “So, we really did that in the Fairbanks game.”
CWU was forced to make lineup adjustments with senior forward JonNae Richardson sliding into the No. 3 spot and having point guards Brianna Phiakhamngon and Tori Maeda see more minutes.
Maeda logged her most substantial minutes of the season in those two games (29 and 32) and notched career highs in points (six) and assists (seven) against Alaska Anchorage.
Both Richardson and Phiakhamngon scored 11 points each in the win versus Alaska Fairbanks.
“What we ran too was a little different with having (Phiakhamngon) and Tori out there,” Richardson-Thornley said. “Our rotations were pretty much different.”
Pana, the GNAC Preseason Player of the Year, returned versus Western Washington on Thursday and the Wildcats defeated the Vikings 72-62.
She played 29 minutes and was 9-of-13 from the field with 26 points.
Pana said her concussion wasn’t too serious, but CWU wanted to take precautions. What caused the injury was a shoulder to the head when she went up for a rebound.
“It’s really nice to be back with my teammates out there,” Pana said, who was also 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. “I always have so much fun competing against them in practice and with them in games, so it feels really great.”
Pana is top 10 in the GNAC in multiple categories: seventh in scoring (14.4); first in assists (4.8), seventh in free throw percentage (.805), seventh in steals (1.8), fifth in blocked shots (1.2); fifth in defensive rebounds (5.6); third in minutes played (32.5).
“She’s kind of the anchor in what we do, especially offensively,” Richardson-Thornley said. “She’s such a good playmaker that she really does get us going and provides a lot of flow within what we do. And defensively, she can make a lot of momentum plays with her athleticism. I think (Alexis) definitely provides energy for both ends of the floor.”
CWU (9-6, 4-3 GNAC) currently trails Alaska Anchorage, Northwest Nazarene (11-4, 6-1 GNAC) and Simon Fraser (10-7, 5-2 GNAC) in the conference standings. With the Wildcats hosting Simon Fraser at 5:15 p.m. today, it’s the perfect opportunity to gain ground.
“It’s always our goal to make it to GNAC’s,” Pana said. “But we have to make the necessary steps forward to make it there. I think if we continue to improve on the defensive end and trying to perfect the little details along with sharing the ball and having good movement on offense, we’ll get there.”