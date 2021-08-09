Finally, after a long 2020 that featured no football season, and a short, one-off spring football game against Montana, the Central Washington Wildcats football team is prepping for a full season.
In their first fall camp action in two years, the Wildcats came out in shorts, jerseys, and helmets Monday afternoon to prep for their 2021 campaign set to start in September.
“It’s special, it’s a special time of year,” CWU head coach Chris Fisk said. “That’s what you missed last year, the brotherhood and bond that gets formed.”
The Wildcats aren’t missing any of that this year, with a full gauntlet of practices before their first game in New Mexico in September.
With dreams and goals of a national title, and a playoff run, Central’s players and coaches are just excited to start the process get back into a more normal routine as the August heat shines on Tomlinson Stadium.
It’s amazing, it truly feels like a kid out here at Christmas, out here with our guys, our family,” receiver JoJo Hillel said. “I can’t describe it enough.”
The sixth-year senior will help lead a young CWU offense as it looks to find its footing with a fairly new cast of players this fall. Tasked with breaking in a new quarterback, a new lead tailback, and a large group of new receivers, Hillel has already taken on a leadership role for the team.
On the defensive side of the ball, Fisk has a good amount of experience at each level of his defense. Led by a strong duo of linebackers and a solid defensive line up front, the Wildcats will rely heavily on their defensive strengths.
“Our defense, we have so many playmakers, from D-line, to linebackers to DB, you never know who is going to make a play because we have dogs at every level,” junior linebacker Daeon Hudson said. “This defense is going to be excited and fun to watch.”
Even with some returning talent, Hudson was amazed at how many new faces he saw when he came back to campus for summer workouts. Fall camp, and this season, will be about how quickly they can get their new transfers and playmakers to settle in and contribute. Either way, even with a young core of players, the goal remains the same: a national title.
“That’s the goal, we talk about it and we don’t hide from it,” Fisk said. “We haven’t achieved it yet but it's what we’re striving toward. We will take pride when that day comes and we bring a national championship to Ellensburg and Washington, but we’re a long ways from that and we have a lot of work to do.”
Vaccine mandate in effect
After announcing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all its student-athletes, with no exemptions, the Wildcats have lost an undisclosed number of athletes who have chosen to opt-out of the season or pursue playing football elsewhere.
Though he wouldn’t say if he did or didn’t agree with the mandate, Fisk made his stance clear on the policy set by CWU leadership.
“Our leadership chose it, that’s what we’re going to do, we’re going to support our leadership,” Fisk said. “I’m proud to say every kid that is in our camp has been vaccinated or is in the vaccination process. Before our first game everyone will be fully vaccinated.”
Fisk went on to say that he’s equally proud of both student-athletes that chose to get the shot and others that chose to opt-out.
“We’ve got a couple players that have chosen not to this fall, and that’s a tough decision they had to make and it’s not one they made lightly. Whether they decided to get it and come back to fall camp or not get it, and opt out, I support both sides of that. I love both of those kids, whether they’re here or not here.”
Jack Smith no longer with team
Quarterback Jack Smith, who had attempted the most passes in Central’s game against Montana in April, is no longer with the Wildcats, per head coach Fisk.
The upperclassman was set to compete with JJ Lemming for the starting quarterback spot before his departure.
“Jack just decided that playing football at Central wasn’t in his cards and he wanted to go try some other things in life,” Fisk said. “We support him in that decision, if we can help Jack in any way, we’ll do it.”
The Wildcats have four quarterbacks listed on their roster: Lemming, redshirt freshman Quincy Glasper, sophomore Boise State transfer Zach Matlock, and freshman Daniel Buxton from Skyline High School.