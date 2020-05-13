Central Washington University football head coach Chris Fisk knows even during times of uncertainty, his players don’t need motivation from him or the coaching staff.
While he’ll bring on a former CWU player or coach who’s in the college or professional ranks elsewhere each Thursday during the team’s Zoom meeting to keep things from becoming mundane, their motivation comes from within.
“I think we’ve built a culture, starting with when coach (Ian Shoemaker) took the program over then handing it off with me. We built a culture to a point where the kids motivate each other. It’s a player-driven program,” Fisk said. “What we find ourselves doing is just facilitating their needs in terms of their academic needs. And sometimes it’s just getting on a Zoom call one on one and talk, just see how life’s going.”
Zoom meetings have consumed much of the team’s time during the coronavirus pandemic — like every program in the country. CWU meets five days a week, but aforementioned on Thursdays, a guest will speak to the team as an opportunity to “pick their brain.”
So far, Utah State defensive coordinator Stacy Collins, Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, San Diego State associate head coach Hunkie Cooper, and Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin have spoken.
Fisk said this Thursday they will have Arizona State offensive coordinator Zach Hill and Fisk is hoping to have former players Adam Bighill, Mike Reilly and Kevin Hayes speak in the future — all current players in the CFL.
“Essentially what we’re doing is we’re saying, ‘hey, what are you guys doing — what are you doing coach Baldwin down at Cal Poly to deal with the same situation that we’re going through right now?’” Fisk said. “We just try and get some different feedback and I think what you end up seeing is that for the most part we’re all saying the same things but to hear it out of coach Baldwin or coach Olson or Zach Hill or Stacy Collins.”
Each day of the week is assigned to a different area of emphasis for CWU, but Fisk said they’ve adjusted the schedule to “keep it fresh as we possibly can.” Zoom meetings will have the entire team on one call, but they’ll break up into different groups throughout the week as well.
With spring ball canceled, it’s at the player's discretion to train for an uncertain season. CWU players were given a workout program, but it’s not mandatory, per NCAA guidelines.
“It’s really up to them and between themselves as teammates,” Fisk said. “I think they have some group chats and some ways to communicate with each other on training and what they’re doing.”
On Tuesday, the California State University system canceled in-person classes for the fall, which moves everything to online instruction across its 23 campuses. Because of the edict, there will be no fall athletics for the Division II California Collegiate Athletic Association.
Is that worrisome for Fisk seeing a Division II conference forced to take that route?
“In everybody’s mind, yeah, it’s something you think about,” he said. “But, again, our stance on things haven’t changed from when this whole pandemic started is we control what we control. And those decisions we don’t control. Right now, what’s in our control is preparing to play Montana. And if that changes or the season changes and they decide that we can’t do sports in the fall, then we’ll improvise, adapt and overcome.”
VIRTUAL RECRUITMENT
Recruitment also has been modified, but CWU is adapting.
Instead of hosting recruits on campus, CWU gives virtual tours through a FaceTime call and coaches stroll the campus while conversing with the recruit.
It occurs three to four times a week from 9 a.m. to noon, according to Fisk.
“We give them a campus tour and we have different coaches that we place around campus and those guys do their different parts of campus and give them an explanation of what they’re seeing through the FaceTime call," he said. "And then we just end in the stadium talking with the coordinators and myself.
“Just trying to do our best. I think it would be easy for us to throw our hands in the air and just sit at home and use this as some time off. But that’s not the nature of coaching football if you want to win at the highest level.”
Moving everything digital has been an adjustment, Fisk said, but with the older staff who aren’t as tech-savvy, they've become more comfortable with the change.
“There are some things that we’ve learned through this process that we’ll keep as we move forward and recruiting,” Fisk said. “And I think some of the virtual stuff we’re doing and we’ll be able to utilize when we return to normal.”
