We’re already in October and Tomlinson Stadium remains empty on Saturdays. That just doesn’t sit right.
Central Washington University should be five games in and preparing for its second home game of the season and its first matchup against Western Oregon University that the Wildcats shared a conference title with last season.
Instead, football for the 2020-21 school year is still moot for CWU. The Great Northwest Conference decided last Friday that football will not compete in a conference developed spring season. It’s obvious, of course, considering that schools would be playing two seasons in the same calendar year. Not optimal, especially for such a high-contact sport.
But programs can still vie in non-conference games, scrimmages or exhibitions. And Central hopes there are four to five dates it can schedule in the spring.
“It’s leaving it up to institutions to schedule as they see fit,” CWU athletic director Dennis Francois said on a phone interview Monday. “That could be no games at all, it could be just scrimmages, it could be actual games. I know there are schools that are talking about doing a regular spring practice and a spring game.
“We basically told coach (Chris) Fisk that we’re looking at maybe doing four or five dates, whether that’s actually games or controlled scrimmages has yet to be determined.”
Student-athletes in Division II received eligibility relief, so if Central does compete in a few games in the spring, those players wouldn’t lose a year of eligibility, regardless if CWU plays the maximum amount of contests.
But, it puts a predicament on recruiting and scholarship dollars, considering seniors have the option to return. A waiver was approved by the NCAA DII administrative committee that provided flexibility for team equivalency limits for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years. In other words, each team has a maximum scholarship dollars that it cannot exceed, but this waiver allows an exemption of aid given to student-athletes who would have exhausted their eligibility (AKA seniors).
But still, only so many funds go into a program.
“You look at if you’ve got seniors that you want to be back in your program and want to be back part of your team and continue on the same level of scholarship, then we would not have the availability of scholarship dollars to go out and recruit the number of student-athletes that we usually would recruit,” Francois said.
CWU is treating fall practice as spring ball, and then this spring — if all goes well — will be similar to a modified regular season. There is no contact right now for football with strict protocols in place to follow county health and safety guidelines.
Scheduling in the spring is still uncertain. The Wildcats lost their opener at the University of Montana, which would have brought in $88,500 for the program. Francois said he’s spoken with a few Big Sky schools for possible scheduling, but if fans aren’t allowed, a payout doesn’t seem likely. But it’s still undetermined what route the Big Sky takes in the spring. It wants to compete, but will non-conference games and exhibitions be included?
Francois said they have also visited with Simon Fraser for a couple of controlled scrimmages or games.
“Maybe doing two separate dates with them because they’re close by,” he said. “Of course, a lot of that is hinging on the border being open and us being able to have a game.”