Offseason passes aren’t coming from Central Washington University quarterback and roommate Christian Moore during these trying times for wide receiver Tyson Rainwater.
Instead, they’re coming from All-America running back Michael Roots.
“He’s no quarterback but he gets the job done,” Rainwater cackled.
It should suffice for the GNAC first-team selection. With his quarterback out of town amid the coronavirus pandemic like many other teammates, it’s the cards he’s been dealt.
But he’s not alone, as players are finding ways to stay in shape for the 2020 season — one they’re preparing for without a spring camp. The Great Northwest Conference canceled all athletic-related activities until June 30.
“Our greatest concern is for the health and welfare of everyone within the GNAC as well as that of the communities that our institutions are a part of,” said GNAC commissioner Dave Haglund in a release on March 16. “This was not an easy decision, but with the continuously changing nature of the pandemic, it is the right decision to protect the health of everyone involved. We feel bad for our student-athletes who are seeing their seasons, and in some cases their athletic careers, come to an abrupt halt. Their hard work and sacrifice inspire us all.”
CWU completed its winter training before the outbreak in the United States and spring camp was set to commence on April 3 through May 2 (15 practices total). But like every program at all collegiate levels in the country, it’s on hold. And it’s unknown if teams will be given that lost time back. For the GNAC, it seems unlikely.
But there are more important things during the pandemic.
“Right now, (football) isn’t our biggest concern as much as is that the kids are in good hands at home with their families and safe,” Central Washington University head football coach Chris Fisk said via phone. “Football resume when it’s time.”
CWU is coming off a 7-4 campaign to capture its third straight GNAC title after beginning the season 1-4. This upcoming season will be Fisk’s second under his tutelage, but the first for both his coordinators.
The Wildcats lost both offensive coordinator Kelly Bills, who left to Dixie State, and defensive coordinator Ivan Cordova, who CWU released after two seasons with the program.
CWU replaced Cordova with Nate Johnson who was the Wildcats safeties coach from 2015-17 before spending one season each with Minnesota-Duluth (2018) and Stephen F. Austin (2019). And filling the void on the offensive side is Zach Tinker who was at South Dakota School of Mines from 2012-19.
No spring camp with two new coordinators, that alone will be difficult. Spring is the time for programs to install schemes, hone the skills of the players, work on fundamentals and build chemistry.
“I think it’s vital,” redshirt senior linebacker Donte Hamilton said of how important spring camp is. “It sets up the foundation for a hard-working summer and a good fall camp. Especially for a team like us with two new coordinators. We have two new systems to learn and the best way to learn is to go out there and get reps. Football is a sport where practice is crucial and now we have 15 less practices because of the unfortunate circumstances.”
Said redshirt junior Rainwater: “I believe not having spring ball hurts a team’s development. Spring ball is where you get to work out all the kinks. Spring ball is also the time where you get to show off the chemistry that was built in winter workouts.”
Can you make up that lost time?
“Not really in my opinion,” Hamilton said, who’s taking a medical redshirt after missing the final six games last season because of an ankle injury. “At least we’re not the only team dealing with it. Whenever we’re back, we just have to appreciate it more and attack every day with a ‘this could be our last’ mindset.”
As of now, the next time CWU will have contact with its players is fall camp, according to Fisk. He said they’ve been in communication with players but “have zero ability to require them to do anything right now.”
“Just making sure everybody has what they need to work remotely, both on the staff and within the team,” Fisk said. “Making sure they have everything they need to be successful for the spring quarter academically. That’s the biggest support we can give them right now.”
Hamilton, albeit, said he’s been continuing the team’s training schedule at home with weights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and conditioning on Tuesday, Thursday along with stretching every day.
“Luckily I have a friend who has a bench and squat rack and I have a treadmill at home,” he said.
Rainwater’s daily routine hasn’t altered. And he’s still trying to catch at least 100 passes a day.
“I am still getting my work in every day,” he said. Whether it’s lifting in the garage, running on the field, or even just going on hikes. There are a few team members still in town and we continue to push each other to be the best we can be every day.”
Moore’s been following along his workout plan at home on the West Side and training with redshirt freshman quarterback JJ Lemming and transfer tight end Payton Glasser, who played basketball last season for Northwest University.
Moore believes if the team applies the virtual meetings they’ll have this spring to the field before fall camp, it gives CWU an edge.
“It’s going to be tough, but if we can get everyone back in July, that will give us a month to practice what we learned all spring,” the redshirt junior said.
