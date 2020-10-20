Jarred Francis’ affinity for football and the Seattle Seahawks runs deep. So much, that if his jersey isn’t washed in time for Blue Friday, he won’t be happy.
“He loves watching them play all the time. He will not miss a game and if it’s Friday and his jersey is not clean, it’s not good,” Jarred’s mother, Jennifer Bensinger, said with a chuckle.
But going forward, Jarred has another team to root for. Instead of Sundays for the Seahawks, Saturdays are now for the Central Washington University Wildcats.
On Friday amid practice for CWU, Jarred signed with the Wildcats through Team IMPACT. While playing football will never be an option for Jarred, who attends Morgan Middle School, he’ll be allowed to attend games, practices, team dinners, and more. He’s part of the Wildcat family as much any player or coach.
“We are super excited to welcome Jarred to our program,” CWU head coach Chris Fisk said. “He brings enough grit for everyone and is our top recruit of 2021.”
Jarred battles a rare complication, known as Pettigrew Syndrome. According to his mother, he’s the 21st person in the world to be diagnosed with the condition. Vensinger knew something was off when she was pregnant with Jarred, and at 18 months old, he was diagnosed with hydrocephalus and weighed 12 pounds.
“He has a shunt on his brain, so he can’t play sports,” Bensinger said. “And later down the road, he could get seizures, just a matter of when.”
Team IMPACT is a nonprofit that connects kids with a serious illness with college teams to create lifelong relationships. Through the program, the kid becomes an official member of the collegiate team. Team IMPACT has matched more than 1,200 children with more than 450 colleges and universities in 46 states since 2011.
For Jarred, it’s a new environment to be part of and to connect with ample of players and coaches, who were all elated to have him join.
“It means a lot, it’s given him more outside of school and home. It’s given him more friends,” Bensinger said.
Francis already built a relationship with redshirt freshman quarterback JJ Lemming, and he was one of the players who helped the family move into their new apartment in Ellensburg.
“The first time we were on the field, JJ is the one that kind of showed us around and everything, and Jarred really got attached to him,” Bensinger said.