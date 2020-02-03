The magnitude of the rivalry might not be what it once was and the reasons for that are up for debate.
But anytime Central Washington University men’s basketball team defeats Western Washington University, it hits home more than any other win.
The matchup drew Central’s largest crowd this season with 1,517 in attendance at the Nicholson Pavilion on Saturday, but it didn’t fill the top bleachers like it once did.
But when the Wildcats dominated with an 82-60 win over the second-place WWU, CWU was greeted with a well-deserved standing ovation as time winded down. It had been exactly two years since the last time CWU defeated the Vikings.
And while there are plenty of new faces on this year’s roster who might not even know the history of CWU and WWU basketball prior to coming to Central, they’ve embraced the tradition.
“It’s a big rivalry game, so it meant a little more to us than the rest of the games,” said junior transfer forward Kevin Baker. “I think we came out wanting to beat them. I just think we wanted it more.”
And maybe some extra motivation came out of associate athletic director of development Troy Nealey’s conversations with the team after he happened to pass by coach Brandon Rinta’s office before Saturday’s game when the team was watching film.
Nealey and Rinta were teammates at CWU during the early 2000s, and understand the meaning of the rivalry.
“This is a special rivalry, it really is,” Rinta said. “Actually, Troy Nealey, one of our administrators here came in and talked to the guys tonight. It’s changed a little bit over the years since they have dropped football. We’ve lost a built-in 75-100 guys that absolutely hate that color but it’s still good. The community knows about it and everybody that’s been a part of this program knows about this rivalry so that makes tonight a little bit extra special.”
The Wildcats (12-8, 5-7 GNAC) have looked like a completely different team over the weekend which saw them beat both WWU (13-7, 8-4 GNAC) and Simon Fraser (12-9, 5-7 GNAC), which were two pivotal games to stay within reach of their postseason hopes.
And part of that can be credited to the offensive production that was last in points per game in conference play before Thursday. And part of that, too, is because CWU is taking care of the ball.
In the two wins, CWU committed a combined 21 turnovers (10 vs. SFU and 11 vs. WWU). In the three-game stretch versus Alaska Fairbanks, Concordia and Western Oregon that resulted in two losses, CWU had a combined 52 turnovers.
“Both games though, our guys did a much better job of taking care of the basketball,” Rinta said. “In the last three games, we were averaging 17 turnovers a game. And 10 on Thursday and 11 tonight, that’s a big deal for this team.”
CWU sits in seventh in the conference standings behind Alaska Anchorage, Alaska Fairbanks, and Western Oregon that are all tied for fourth at 7-5. CWU and the rest of the GNAC have eight games remaining on its slate.
But the Wildcats are peaking at the right time. And it was never going to be easy bringing in eight transfers and one freshman, so it took longer than hoped for the team to gel.
“That was definitely part of it,” said junior transfer guard Xavier Smith who finished with 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting. “But you know, we went through it, went through adversity so we could learn what we had to learn to get to this point. We just got to get back to work and keep going.”
