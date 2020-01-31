This was the type of production on offense Central Washington University has been looking for, and came at a much-needed time.
CWU, the lowest-scoring offense in conference play (71.8 points per game), couldn’t afford another GNAC loss — especially at home — which would have dug themselves in a deeper hole in the standings with nine games remaining.
But with the help of Jeryn Lucas’ strong first-half display and contributions all around on offense, CWU defeated Simon Fraser University 84-77 at the Nicholson Pavilion Thursday night.
“Our guys, they were being extremely unselfish,” CWU head coach Brandon Rinta said. “And not with just the passing, but with the screens they were they were setting and how we were swinging it, and it became infectious. And I think they kind of fed off Jeryn, a little bit as far as once he got it going and gave everybody a little more confidence offensively.”
Lucas, coming off the bench for the 19th game this season, scored 27 points with 18 of them coming from beyond the arc. Although, he notched 22 of those points in the first half.
It was evident SFU (12-8, 5-6 GNAC) was applying more man-to-man pressure on him in the final 20 minutes. He made one bank-in 3 from up top and then made two free throws late in the game.
“Yeah, they’re smart. They’re a good defensive team,” Rinta said of SFU. “They were sticking up into him and they weren’t giving him any space. And I think that’s where he got most of his assists.”
Lucas dished out five assists, three coming in the second half. But with SFU keying in on Lucas, it opened up opportunities for others.
Senior Davon Bolton tallied 13 of his 16 points in the second half, and sophomore Matt Poquette had nine of his 13 points in the second half as well. Senior Gamaun Boykin, with no points in the first 20 minutes, finished with eight for the game.
“They keyed in on me and I was able to get my teammates open more,” Lucas said.
CWU (11-8, 4-7 GNAC) shot 49.1 percent from the floor (27-55) and 42.3 percent from the 3 (11-26). Lucas himself was 6-of-11.
SFU made 50 percent of its shots (26-52) and was 45 percent from the 3 (9-20).
The Wildcats were coming off an agonizing defeat to Western Oregon on Jan. 25, 83-66. The offense committed an egregious 18 turnovers and WOU scored 28 points off them. It was similar to the loss to Alaska Fairbanks a week before that when the Wildcats had 19 turnovers and UAF turned it into 23 points.
So, perhaps the biggest difference Thursday was limiting those mistakes. CWU committed just 10 turnovers and only 14 points were scored off of them.
“If we can just continue to take care of the basketball — we ended up with 10 turnovers — that’s a world of difference for us,” Rinta said.
CWU led as much as 21 with over 12 minutes to play in the second half. But SFU slowly waned the deficit and trimmed it to 10 by hitting seven of its next eight shot attempts with 5:22 on the clock.
After Boykin made 1-of-2 from the line, SFU’s Julian Roche had a bucket and-1 for SFU to trail just five with 1:42 to play.
Both teams exchanged misses and Boykin was fouled, making both free throws. But, Jasdeep Singh drained a 3 from the wing, 81-77.
SFU, although, couldn’t force a turnover and fouled the rest of the way. Boykin and Lucas went 3-of-4 from the line.
“They’re a veteran team,” Rinta said of SFU. “Veteran as any team in conference and you knew they would come back. It was close, it got tight there at the end. Our guys did a good job of knocking down just enough free throws.”
CWU is currently tied eighth in the GNAC with Montana State Billings. WOU currently holds the sixth spot at 6-5 (top six teams make it to the GNAC tournament).
The Wildcats host rival Western Washington (13-6, 8-3 GNAC) at 7:15 p.m. this Saturday.