This weekend couldn’t be more important for the Central Washington University men’s basketball team.
After CWU dropped to 3-7 in conference play, the Wildcats rallied off five straight wins before taking a crushing overtime loss to Alaska Anchorage last Saturday, 70-68.
As of now, the Wildcats (15-9, 8-8 GNAC) sit in seventh in the GNAC standings, just a 1/2 game back of Alaska Fairbanks (10-15, 9-8 GNAC) that’s dropped three straight. The top six teams qualify for conference tournament.
Alaska Fairbanks has three games remaining with the final on the road versus WOU.
But if CWU can take care of business at home on Thursday versus Western Oregon University (16-6, 10-6 GNAC) and then Concordia University (3-21, 2-14 GNAC) on Saturday, the path to the conference tournament will be much easier.
The Wildcats’ final two games will be on the road. Saint Martin’s (5-20, 3-13 GNAC) on Feb. 27 and then Seattle Pacific (19-5, 15-1 GNAC) on Feb. 29. Seattle Pacific has already clinched the No. 1 seed into the GNAC tournament that it will host as well starting on March 5.
WOU won’t be an easy task, as they sit tied for second along with Western Washington and Northwest Nazarene at 10-6.
WOU is averaging 87 points per game (first in GNAC) and holding their opposition to just 75.6 points per game (fifth in GNAC). They are shooting 49.5% from the field (second in GNAC) and 41.4% from the 3 (first in GNAC).
CWU, albeit, is holding opponents to 70.6 points per game which is second in conference. In the last six games, CWU has yielded 64.1 points per game.
The Wildcats are also fourth in field goal percentage defense (.467) and second in 3-point defense (.338), so it will be interesting to see how they fare against one of the best offenses in the conference.
And it wasn’t pretty the first time around when CWU fell to the Wolves 83-66 on Jan. 25. WOU shot 48.5% and took advantage of CWU’s 18 turnovers, scoring 28 points off of them.
“Western Oregon University is one of the top shooting teams in the conference,” CWU head coach Brandon Rinta told CWU Athletics. “They have won six of their last seven and are ranked in the top ten in west region.”
WOU has four players averaging double figures which includes the GNAC’s third leading scorer Dalven Brushier (17.5 points per game). He is shooting 48.9% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc.
Cameron Cranston sits in second with an average of 13.4 points per game.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at the Nicholson Pavilion.