The Central Washington University men’s basketball team has two pivotal games coming up starting with St. Martin’s on Thursday before heading to Seattle Pacific on Saturday.
“There is a lot on the line for us as we head into the final weekend of conference play,” CWU head coach Brandon Rinta said. “This team has worked hard the second half of league to make a run and put us in this position. There hasn’t been an easy game yet and we don’t expect these last two to be any different.”
Despite being on the road, CWU gets a favorable matchup with SMU (5-22, 3-15 GNAC) that’s lost its last six games. SMU, however, did defeat CWU in Ellensburg back on Dec. 7, 79-76.
SMU ranks second to last in scoring offense (72.5 points per game) and dead last in defense (83.9 points per game). SMU’s leading scorer is CJ Jennings, who’s averaging 15.7 points per game which ranks eighth in GNAC. Mark Adams is SMU’s top rebounder, bringing in 8.3 per game (second in GNAC).
Central’s offense ranks ninth with 73.7 points per game, but its defense is second in the GNAC, yielding 70.4 points per game behind Seattle Pacific (70.3).
PLAYOFF LOOK
CWU basically needs to win-out and hope that Alaska Fairbanks loses at least one of its next two which includes a road game versus Western Oregon that already secured a spot in the GNAC tourney.
If that’s the case, both CWU and Fairbanks would finish 11-9. The first tie breaker goes head to head (both teams split 1-1 already) and then record versus teams with a winning percentage of .750 or better which would be Seattle Pacific (.889).
That’s why the final game of the season will be extremely pivotal for the Wildcats, as Fairbanks handed SPU one of its two losses.
If all goes to plan and CWU defeats SPU and Fairbanks loses to either Concordia or Western Oregon (in Central’s case, hopefully both), then the conference will compare CWU’s and Fairbanks record versus teams with a winning percentage of .500 or better.
If Alaska Anchorage loses its final two games and CWU wins out, that’s another possibility. Both teams split the head to head, but CWU would claim the tie breaker of record versus teams with a .750 winning percentage or higher since Anchorage lost both games to SPU.
CURRENT STANDINGS
Seattle Pacific 16-2 (clinched berth)
Western Washington 13-6 (clinched berth)
Northwest Nazarene 12-6 (clinched berth)
Western Oregon 11-7
Alaska Anchorage 11-7
Alaska 10-8
Central Washington 9-9
Simon Fraser 8-11
Montana State Billings 5-13
Saint Martin’s 3-15
Concordia 2-16