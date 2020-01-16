Central Washington University head coach Brandon Rinta knows the margin for error is slim when it comes to conference play.
And it certainly didn’t make it easier for CWU that the first four of the six Great Northwest Athletic Conference games have come on the road. The result has put CWU in a hole as it stands last in the GNAC along with Concordia with one conference win each.
CWU (8-6, 1-5 GNAC) dropped its first four GNAC games before defeating Northwest Nazarene on Jan. 7, 72-70, but then fell in a heartbreaker to Montana State Billings last Saturday 92-91.
But the Wildcats aren’t fretting, and for Rinta, these past few games have been a step in the right direction.
“I think we’ve been able to take some steps the last couple of games,” Rinta said Tuesday. “And with so many new guys, it’s taken us a little while to figure out how we can be most successful. Got rewarded at NNU and didn’t at MSUB. But still, that was one of our more complete performances at MSUB.”
When it’s come to non-league play, that’s when the Wildcats have been at their best which included a season opener win over Division I the University of Idaho. Of CWU’s six losses, five have come from GNAC foes. The only other loss came to Cal State San Bernardino on Nov. 9.
“We were able to have some more success in the preseason,” Rinta said. “Having four out of six on the road to start off with doesn’t help even though the two home games we did have, we weren’t able to take advantage of. But there’s definitely an elevated level of challenges that come with moving into conference play.”
CWU could easily sit at 3-3 in conference if it weren’t for a possession or two.
The Wildcats lost to Saint Martin’s University 79-76 after leading eight at halftime. After SMU took a 77-76 lead with 10 seconds remaining, CWU guard Xavier Smith turned the ball over on the next possession, expunging any hopes for a game-winning shot.
Versus MSUB, the Wildcats led 91-86 with 13 seconds remaining in overtime. The Yellowjackets hit a trey with six seconds left and were forced to foul. Matt Poquette missed his 1-of-1 try at the free-throw line and then MSUB’s Tyler Green banked a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in 30 feet out with a hand in his face.
“It’s a game of possessions,” Rinta said. “It’s going to come down to the end. We have been able to get the buckets when we need to late, we just are two stops away from being able to capitalize on that.”
CWU is averaging 71.8 points per game (10th in conference) while giving up 78.7 points per game (fifth in conference) when playing GNAC teams only.
When CWU plays in non-league matchups, it averages 77.1 points per game and surrenders 74.4 points per game.
Rinta believes it’s a combination of his players not playing to their potential and “figuring out how we can put them in the best position to be better offensively.”
“Offensively, we have not been very good in conference,” Rinta said. “I think that has hurt us as much as anything.”
It’s not easy bringing in nine new players (eight of them being transfers and seven seeing substantial minutes) who have never vied together. Junior 6-foot-5 forward Marqus Gilson is one of them, and he believes it’s only time before they become more cohesive.
“I think we’re trying to get things together. We had a lot of new guys brought in, so we’re just trying to figure out how to mesh together,” Gilson said. “We’re just starting out, we need to just get what we need to get going. We need more communication, seemed to work better as a team.
“I think we’ll get there. I think we’re just starting out.”
But now’s not the time to panic, even though there’s a slight deficit in the standings with 14 games remaining. The Wildcats have a chance to pick up ground with games against Alaska Anchorage (11-6, 4-2 GNAC) and Alaska Fairbanks (5-9, 4-2 GNAC) this week.
Both Alaska schools are tied third in the GNAC behind Seattle Pacific (11-4, 7-0 GNAC) and Western Washington (10-4, 5-1 GNAC).
“We have really good talent all across the board. We’re a super deep team,” Gilson said. “We need to put a full game together. We’ll put 10 minutes here, five-minute run here. We just need to put a whole 40 minutes together of everybody playing and doing their roles.”
SPAR RETURNS
Alaska Fairbanks second-year coach Greg Sparling returns to the Nicholson Pavilion at 7:15 p.m. this Saturday to face CWU.
Sparling was the Wildcats head coach for 24 years where he amassed 386 wins and five conference championships.
After the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, Sparling’s contract was not renewed. That season, CWU made it to the GNAC tournament but fell in the first round to Saint Martin’s 87-84 in OT.
Under Sparlings tutelage, Alaska Fairbanks is 0-2 versus CWU.
“I have a ton of respect for coach,” Rinta said, who was coached by Sparling for two seasons at CWU (1999-01). “He’s doing a great job with that team up there. Especially in this conference, so many coaches are friends off the court, and it’s not fun to play against your friends, it’s not fun to play against your college coach. But at the end of the day, it’s more about the players on the floor and the teams and focusing on getting your team in the right mindset.”
CWU and Alaska Anchorage tip-off at 7:30 tonight.