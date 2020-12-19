The future of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference for football is muddled. Will it operate solely with three teams? Will it fold? Will it add another program?
Lots of uncertainty for the conference, but Central Washington University athletic director Dennis Francois made it clear Wednesday that CWU football is an integral part of the university and it won’t be following the same path as Humbolt State and Azusa Pacific anytime soon.
But you can never say never, seeing how two GNAC programs have shut down in the last two years — and not to forget Western Washington University also shuttering after the 2008 season due to a financial crisis.
APU, which was the only NCAA Division II or NAIA football program in California, didn’t cite that the coronavirus pandemic was the reason, but it played a large role as universities around the country are taking financial hits. And as a private school with a tuition of $40,220, handing out athletic scholarships and having no in-state teams to play, it’s understandable.
A sad ending for a program with such a rich history after 55 years.
“I’m sure very disheartening for them,” Francois said. “Azusa, as you know, had a long history and strong tradition of football there, won a national championship (1998) at the NAIA level, made the playoffs numerous times, produced some pretty good student-athletes that went on and played at the professional level as well. But I understand the reasoning. It’s a tough climate, especially for a private school.”
While it’s hard to imagine CWU discontinuing football, it's never out of the picture with the state of Division II football on the West Coast. Only three teams remain CWU, Western Oregon University and Simon Fraser University in Canada. Travel costs will surely rise with the remaining GNAC teams filling those two vacated APU games and attempting to meet the eight-game minimum.
In the latest published Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act (EADA), CWU football’s total expenses were $1,448,915. But total revenue, football netted $1,491,025. Nothing outlandish, but it’s keeping the football culture alive in Ellensburg.
Beyond the funds, Francois noted what CWU football brings to the university itself. These “intangibles” include school spirit; alumni and community affinity; student support and involvement with the marching band, cheer and dance team, and brand awareness.
“I know our president is very committed to it,” Francois said of Jim Gaudino and his fervent passion for CWU football. “He and I had a long visit yesterday after the announcement and what do we need to do to get our scheduled secured and get the future even stronger for our program.”
But with a new president and administration looming with Gaudino retiring after the school year, it can’t be foreseen how they will value football. WWU hired its former president Bruce Shepard in 2008 and nine months later, football was discontinued during the Great Recession.
And now we’re in a global pandemic. At the beginning of the year, forecasting a reduction in revenues, CWU athletics reduced its operating budget by over $700,000.
“I’m confident that whoever the next president is going to see the value that our football program and our athletics program as a whole contributes to our university,” Francois said. “Really from a retention standpoint, graduation standpoint, from a GPA standpoint, we outperform the general student body — but we expect that. We have a lot more contact and oversight of our student-athletes.”