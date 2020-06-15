There’s no definitive answer because everything remains a moving target — one that nobody seems able to hit.
And that’s due to the coronavirus pandemic that shuttered college athletics for both winter and spring championships. Now the pandemic seems to surely mar the fall season that’s looming.
The California Collegiate Athletic Association already suspended fall athletics in May after the 23 universities of the California State University school system decided it was moving instruction online. Six of the 13 CCAA teams were part of the Cal State school system. That impacted the playing schedules for Central Washington University volleyball and soccer.
The Great Northwest Conference is still a go, but according to CWU athletic director Dennis Francois, he said a decision from the GNAC to move forward with fall athletics will be made in mid-July.
But for CWU itself and according to Francois, it’s “definitely planning on bringing athletes back and having fall sports.”
“Of course, a lot of that is dictated a little bit by our state, local, federal guidelines and where we’re at in terms of the phases,” he said.
That’s a plight considering the GNAC is made up of five states and Canada that currently has its border to closed, which has been extended until late July, and then will be reassessed.
“It really makes things interesting, a bit more complex for sure,” Francois said.
And what would happen, for example, if a school in the GNAC decided not to go forward with fall athletics?
“We’ve had some initial discussions about that but nothing, of course, has been finalized in respect to that,” Francois said. “But I would hope, similar to the Big Sky (Conference), they basically said if some state is not allowing their schools to compete and play, then we’ll continue on and compete with the schools that are.”
With only four teams in the GNAC football conference, CWU is on hold in deciding what game to eliminate after the NCAA Division II Presidents Council lowered the maximum, minimum number of contests for the 2020-21 school year (football, 11 games to 10).
CWU has non-league road trips to Michigan (twice), Montana and Texas. But if a GNAC team doesn’t have fall athletics, that’s two games swiped out of the Wildcats schedule (not only for football but volleyball and soccer, too). And there’s always a chance an opponent could cut CWU out of its schedule.
Dropping the Northern Michigan game seems likely to save costs, while keeping the Ferris State (2018 national champions) game is a vital for strength of schedule.
There are many factors to consider.
“It’s not finalized,” Francois said. “I have spoken with the institution that we feel that we will probably not play. But as of right now with the uncertainty within our conference with the Canadian border for instance and a host of other things, we’re kind of holding on that, waiting for how things will transpire a little bit, and then we’ll make that announcement official.”
While athletics budgets are not excluded from the financial hit universities are enduring, the University of Montana season opener is salient to keep on the slate because of the revenue — $88,500 to be exact, according to Francois.
“That’s a big game for us,” he said. “The financial component of it is big as well.”
Fall athletics seems unlikely if a university goes all online for classes, such as the aforementioned CCAA. The Pac-12 said for players to return to campus to practice and prepare for the fall season would only be allowed if it was also deemed safe for students to return.
CWU President James Gaudino outlined a plan for the fall quarter with an accelerated schedule (Sept. 9 to Nov. 24) and a choice of teaching modality for faculty to teach in-person, online, or the combination of the two — while practicing social distancing.
But plans could be subject to change.
“I think we knew if we didn’t open up and didn’t have in-person classes in fall, then athletics would be very, very questionable,” Francois said.
CWU is planning to have fans at its events, but at what capacity is unknown — all while considering what phase Kittitas County is in and the state of COVID-19.
“Averaging over 5,000 at our football games last year, we know that’s going to be drastically reduced,” Francois said.
The NCAA Division II Administrative Committee permitted voluntary workouts at the request of the student-athlete in team sports in early May. The GNAC is evaluating how to bring them back safely.
“Each institution has all their protocols in place and solidified in terms of how you bring student-athletes back and whether you’re testing or symptom screening and temperature checks, things like that. Until we get that finalized, we just didn’t feel it was in our best interest to move too quickly on that,” Francois said, who’s on the GNAC Senior Management Council.
“… What we did as a Management Council, which is our (athletic director) group, we passed it. But we felt it was in our best interest not to forward that to our President CEO board yet because we’re not in position, every institution has not finalized their plans. We just felt it would be best to pump the brakes on that a bit and give our presidents an opportunity to see what’s transpiring around the country.”
The Management Council will revaluate later this month of bringing student-athletes back on campus from a voluntary perspective in July.
“Each campus will be different,” Francois said. “There might be campuses that, yes, it’s allowed by the GNAC but we are not going to allow it at our institution.”
Luke Olson: lolson@kvnews.com; on Twitter: @lukeolsonb