Baseball splits series against Western Oregon
Playing back-to-back doubleheaders against Western Oregon University, Central Washington University split both days to finish 2-2 for the weekend.
In their wins, the Wildcats (4-4, 3-4 GNAC) took advantage when they had runners in scoring position. Timely hitting by Tyler McClain and Justin Culpepper helped the Wildcats take the afternoon game on Saturday and Sunday.
“I thought we competed well all day and we were more consistent in all aspects,” Wildcats head coach Desi Storey said. “We have shown resilience, being able to bounce back well after a tough loss both days.”
CWU will take on Northwest Nazarene for back-to-back doubleheaders next weekend on the road.
Softball struggles on the road
CWU softball had just one win this weekend against Western Oregon, losing by one run with three games and blowing out the Wolves in the fourth, 11-0.
“It’s hard to win games when you can only elevate a ball,” CWU head coach Alison Mitchell said. “Our battery was fantastic all weekend and our defense, for the most part, was outstanding. We just couldn’t come through at the plate when it counted. We will get back to it and make adjustments. I have no doubt we will improve.”
Allie Thiesse was a standout for the Wildcats, recording seven hits in four games. Central Washington will next head to Montana State for a back-to-back doubleheader weekend in Billings.
Women’s basketball gets game in against Western Washington
Playing in its first game of the season, the Wildcats women’s hoops team struggled against a team with four games already to their credit in a 81-61 loss to Western Washington.
The Wildcats’ (0-1) defense struggled out of the gate against the Vikings (5-0), allowing 28 first quarter points and only scoring 14, though they fought back hard in the final three quarters.
After getting outscored by 14 in the opening quarter they were only outscored by six the rest of the way. Ellensburg High School grad Kassidy Malcolm led the Wildcats with 19 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.
Women’s rugby dominates BYU
After taking a 7-3 lead into the half, the Central Washington women’s rugby team dominated BYU in the second half to move to 3-0 on the season, beating the Cougars, 26-8 on Saturday.
“The second half was much better from our team and we managed to use our physicality to get us going forward and string together phases and improve our continuity,” head coach Trevor Richards said. “It wasn’t the prettiest win of the season, but we’re pleased that our players were able to gut out a win against a tough opponent in poor conditions.”
The Wildcats (3-0) are next in action against Lindenwood in Ellensburg this Saturday.