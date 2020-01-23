The Central Washington University softball team has been selected to finish fourth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, the conference office announced on Wednesday.
The Wildcats finished 33-20, 21-7 GNAC in the 2019 season which gave CWU its four consecutive conference title — all under former head coach Mike Larabee.
After four seasons, Larabee resigned and took a coaching position with the University of Maryland last October.
The Wildcats hired Alison Mitchell to take over in December. She was Redmond High School’s softball coach for four years.
CWU received 46 points in the poll, two points behind third-place Concordia (Ore.). Western Washington is second with 50 points and Western Oregon was the favorite with 54 points. The Wolves received four first place votes, while CWU received one.
CWU led the GNAC in batting average with .325. Returning is junior catcher Theresa Moyle, who finished with a .444 batting average and started 17 games. She added seven home runs, 25 RBIs, a slugging percentage of .981, and 24 runs scored. Alyicia Bannan earned Second Team All-GNAC honors, hitting .327 with 14 runs, 37 runs batted in, and a slugging percentage of .545.
On the mound, Lexie Strasser posted a 17-13 win-loss record to earn All-GNAC second team honors. She had an ERA of 2.75, allowing 77 earned runs in 196 innings. She struck out 115 batters and held opponents to a batting average against of .273.
CWU lost its third baseman Savannah Egbert and outfielder Rachael Johnson to graduation. Egbert led the Wildcats with a .426 batting average.
The Wildcats open their season at the Desert Stinger in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 31.