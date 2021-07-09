Bradley Gasawski has had a passion for outdoor recreation his entire life. Originating from his parents wanting him to spend time outdoors, and now with decades of mountain biking, skiing, and experience in every kind of outdoor activity you can imagine, Gasawski is trying to give back to the community.
With free time for the first time in a long time during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Washington University Coordinator for Outdoor Pursuits and Rentals took to YouTube.
For the last 10 months, Gasawski has shared mountain biking tutorials, tips, and other information trying to get beginners passionate about the same thing he is.
"Spending some time on YouTube over the years, there's a lot of channels out there that have a ton of advanced mountain biking content," he said. "There's not really a channel out there that delivers content that's designed for newer riders. That is the focus of my channel, to try and get more folks into mountain biking if they are on the fence and are wondering if it's for them."
Gasawski said after a mountain biking road trip last year, where he accumulated hundreds of hours of footage, he figured he'd finally make the channel, and he's already received positive feedback.
"I enjoy teaching folks, but mostly I enjoy helping people believe in themselves and overcome obstacles," Gasawski said.
Whether it's helping with mountain biking basics, or exploring new trails in the Pacific Northwest that locals might enjoy, Gasawski says he's just trying to share those opportunities that are open to the public. In Kittitas County alone, just about any outdoor activity you can imagine exists with a 30 minute drive.
"We live in a fantastic location with so many different opportunities for mountain biking," Gasawski said.
Taking advantage of what Central Washington and Ellensburg have to offer, Gasawski is perhaps the perfect choice to keep locals up to date on the latest mountain biking trails and on the basics of mountain biking.