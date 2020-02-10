Facing the No. 8 team in the country is no easy task. But when the Central Washington University women’s basketball team shoots 29.4% from the field in the fourth quarter while trying to mount a comeback, it gets even tougher.
CWU took a 67-59 loss to University of Alaska Anchorage on Saturday at the Nicholson Pavilion.
“It just came down to the fact that they executed better in the fourth than we did and shot the ball better in the fourth quarter,” CWU head coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said.
UAA (23-2, 13-1 GNAC) went 41.7% from the field in the final quarter while making 4-for-4 at the line.
CWU (13-9, 8-6 GNAC) trailed only by five after the conclusion of the third thanks to a 7-0 spurt with four coming out of Kaelie Flores and two from Alexis Pana at the free-throw line.
And to commence the fourth, Flores made another basket to get within three. But Anchorage rattled off 11 straight points within a minute and a half.
And to make matters worse, the Wildcats lost their best scorer in Pana for a brief time after she took a fall midcourt, turning the ball over and Anchorage’s Safiyyah Yasin laid it in, 62-47.
But she did return and Central showed some life after back-to-back baskets from Kassidy Malcolm which cut Anchorage’s lead to six with 1:26 remaining.
CWU forced a turnover on the next possession but did the same itself and from there, missed its next four shots.
The No. 1 ranked defense in the GNAC (53.6 points per game) applied more pressure which made ball movement arduous for the Wildcats.
“I think they were really getting up and denying us, not really allowing us to get ball reversals and get the movement that we liked in order to spread out their zone,” Richardson-Thornley said. “They were keeping the ball to the side and I think our girls were kind of taken back with a little bit of their pressure. We got some good opportunities, we just didn’t knock them down.”
CWU finished the game shooting 43.1% to Anchorage’s 44.6%. The Wildcats committed 17 turnovers which turned into 15 points for UAA.
CWU had three players in double figures with Pana notching 16 points with 12 coming from beyond the arc. She also had two steals. Malcolm finished with 15 points and eight rebounds and Flores scored 14 and grabbed six boards.
UAA and CWU are the top-2 3-point shooting teams in the conference and in 3-point defense. Anchorage didn’t shoot many 3s but made 7-of-13 while CWU hit only 10-of-28.
CWU had a torrid first quarter, making 64.3% of its shots while taking a 22-15 lead at the end of the first. In that quarter alone, the Wildcats drained four 3s with two coming from Pana. The latter put CWU ahead 19-11.
The Wildcats sit in fifth in the GNAC standings with six games remaining. They face third-placed Simon Fraser (16-8, 11-3 GNAC) in Burnaby, British Columbia Thursday.
“We’re still improving, we just didn’t get the result we wanted tonight,” Richardson-Thornley said. “But I think we’re still getting better and we took a step forward in order to prepare for next week.”