Central Washington women’s basketball is set to host its final two home games of the regular season this week, beginning with Western Oregon University on Thursday.
“This is a big week for us as we look to finish off the season strong and continue to grow as a group,” CWU head coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “Western Oregon is a very well coached team who is much better than their record. We are going to have to execute at a very high rate on both sides of the ball to have success.”
The Wolves (5-18, 2-14 GNAC) have lost each of their last 10 games, including eight straight on the road. Their last win came back on Jan. 11 against MSU Billings, 64-56.
Offensively, WOU is second to last in scoring averaging 58.5 points per game while shooting 36.4% from the floor. They have the worst 3-point shooting percentage in the GNAC at 26.1%.
On the defensive end, WOU rank fourth in scoring defense giving up 64.8 points per game and are second in field goal percentage defense at 38.4%. They allow 31.8% from deep which ranks sixth overall.
Just one player ranks in the top-20 in the GNAC in scoring for WOU in Keyonna Jones. She is averaging 11.1 points per game to rank 18th. She’s shooting 43.3% from the field and is 21st in conference with her percentage.
GNAC STATS LEADERS
The Wildcats rank fifth in overall scoring with an average of 69.3 points scored per game. They are second in both field goal percentage at 44.9% and 3-point percentage at 34.9%, respectively.
On the defensive end, CWU is third-best in points surrendered at 64.0 points per game. They are fourth in overall percentage defense at 39.2% and second in three-point percentage defense at 34.9%.
The Wildcats still hold the top free throw percentage at an even 76% going into the week. They rank third in rebounds per game at 38.7. Central is also second in blocked shots averaging 4.6 per game.
Alexis Pana is fifth in scoring with an average of 14.4 points per game. She is just eight points away from scoring 1,000 for her career.
Samantha Bowman is 14th in scoring at 12.3 points per game. Kaelie Flores is 16th at 12.3 points per game. Taylor Shaw is the only other double-digit scorer at 10.8 points per game.
Bowman and Flores are sixth and seventh in rebounding at 6.7 and 6.6. boards per contest, respectively. Pana is still 15th averaging 5.0 rebounds per game.
Bowman still leads the entirety of the conference in field goal percentage at 62.6% shooting overall. Flores is 12th at 47.9%, while Pana is 25th at 41.7%.
Pana is the GNAC leader in assists per game averaging 4.9 per contest.
Flores, Pana and Bowman all rank in the top-10 in free throw percentage. Flores is third at 85.7%, followed by Pana in fifth at 82.8%, and Bowman is eighth at 80.3%.
Shaw leads the GNAC in 3-point field goal percentage (44.3%) and fourth in 3s made per game (2.1).