The Central Washington University women’s basketball has shown an affinity for Oregon talent as of late when it comes to transfers.
The Wildcats signed former Concordia University guard Kizzah Maltezo back in April, and then added Division I Portland State University guard Cassidy Gardner.
But it looks as CWU inked another transfer out of Portland State on Wednesday, a 6-foot-3 forward in Ericka Brumfield,
“So thankful for everyone who’s reached out to me while I have been in the portal,” she tweeted. “A big thank you to Portland State for everything they’ve done for me. That being said, I am very excited to announce my commitment to @cwu_wbb.”
The W.F. West High School grad (2019) missed her senior season because of a knee injury and it forced her to redshirt her freshman year at PSU as well. She captured a state title at W.F. West in 2018 and was a two-time Olympian All-Area first-team selection.
She fills a large void at forward for CWU that lost 6-foot Kaelie Flores and 5-foot-8 Taylor Shaw, who both started in all 30 games last season. Flores averaged 12.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game along with a team-leading 47 blocks. She shot .494% from the field and .411% from the 3-point line. Shaw averaged 10.9 points per game and made .469% of her 3-point attempts (69-of-147).
Because of Concordia University (Ore.) closing down operations after the completion of the spring semester, teams had the opportunity to scour players who entered the transfer portal. That’s where CWU swooped Maltezo who played in only seven games last season, averaging 5.6 points and 1.3 assists per game. Maltezo brings experience to the group that will roster only three upperclassmen next season, including herself. She has one year of eligibility remaining.
The other two that earned the most substantial minutes at guard last season were sophomore Brianna Phiakhamngon and freshman Tori Maeda.
Maltezo’s junior season was also cut short due to injury, where she started in seven of the 12 games played, averaging 26.8 minutes per contest. But her best season came in the 2017-18 campaign as a sophomore, playing in 27 games, averaging 11.9 points per game and shooting .361% from both the field and beyond the arc. The lefty also tallied 25 steals.
At PSU, a freshman Gardner played in 29 games, averaging 4.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, one assist and 17.6 minutes per game. She scored a career-high 15 points in the Vikings’ win over Weber State while going 4-for-4 from beyond the arc. For the season, she shot .369% from the field and .391% from beyond the arc.
Having two experienced returners at guard along with additions of Maltezo and Gardner should help fill a void that was left by the Wildcats top scorer in 2019-20 in Alexia Pana, a two-time GNAC-first-team selection.