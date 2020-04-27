With Central Washington University women’s basketball graduating its top scorer in point guard Alexis Pana, the Wildcats fortified the guard position with two new transfers along with officially inking Brinley Hagemeier out of Ellensburg High School.
Concordia University (Ore.) closing down all operations after the completion of the spring semester, created an opportunity for teams to scour players who entered the transfer portal.
The Wildcats went and recruited senior Kizzah Maltezo, who played in only seven games last season, averaging 5.6 points and 1.3 assists per game.
Maltezo brings experience to the group that will roster only three upperclassmen next season, including her. The other two guards that earned the most substantial minutes at guard last season were sophomore Brianna Phiakhamngon and freshman Tori Maeda.
Maltezo's junior season was also cut short due to injury, where she started in seven of the 12 games played, averaging 26.8 minutes per contest. But her best season came in the 2017-18 campaign as a sophomore, playing in 27 games, averaging 11.9 points per game and shooting .361% from both the field and beyond the arc. The lefty also tallied 25 steals.
Last week, CWU added a former Division I guard in Cassidy Gardner, who spent her freshman season at Portland State University. Before PSU, she went to Prairie High School, where she led them to a 3A state title in 2019 and earning Greater St. Helens League player of the year.
At PSU, Gardner played in 29 games, averaging 4.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, one assist and 17.6 minutes per game. She scored a career-high 15 points in the Vikings’ win over Weber State while going 4-for-4 from beyond the arc. For the season, she shot .369% from the field and .391% from beyond the arc.
Hagemeier will be the third incoming freshman from the guard position as CWU also signed both Kinslee Gallatin of Snohomish High School and Maddy Grandbois of Marysville Getchell High School.
Along with guards Phiakhamngon and Maeda, the Wildcats also return freshman Taylor Stephens and freshman Jenna Troy.
Depth at guard surely won't be a problem for the Wildcats as they aim to return to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament for the seventh straight season in 2020-21.
