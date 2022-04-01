If you’re an ailing Kittitas County athlete, Zane Davies is the trainer to see.
With any luck, of course, you’ll never need to.
The 2017 Central Washington University graduate, 30, got his master’s from the University of Montana in 2020, belongs to the National Athletic Trainers’ Association and started serving Ellensburg when sports were socially distanced, temperature checks were vital and sharing a ball was unhealthy in July 2021.
He played a couple years of baseball at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake before a bunch of teammates were off to Central to play or study. Davies knew about 15 people there on their way, so that’s where he went.
Ken Kladnik, a 1973 Central alumnus and Wildcat (1994) and NATA (2007) Hall of Fame inductee, was the head athletic trainer and one of Davies’ professors with whom he covered his first event.
“You used to be able to just get your bachelor’s and be an athletic trainer, but we didn’t have that program, so I kind of discovered it while I was doing my bachelor’s degree in clinical physiology,” said Davies, who hails from Renton. “The profession is transitioning so that an entry level credential is actually a master’s degree, so I said, ‘It sounds like I’m getting my master’s degree.’”
Everything started shutting down, everyone was laid off and sports disappeared just as he was ready to take his four-hour, $400 Board of Certification test in March 2020, but Kittitas Valley Healthcare needed him as their new trainer just in time.
He was happy to come back to Ellensburg from Missoula, Montana, because Rodeo City and Yakima, with the joy of fly fishing and milder weather, “are a lot more like Montana than people realize.”
Ellensburg High became an NATA Safe Sports School Award 2021-2024 second-team honoree and Washington’s 21st Safe Sports School since 2014 after Davies sent the application and fee for the right to a banner and artwork helpful in athletic department and booster fundraising.
“Here is the comfort zone because we have all this stuff in order,” said Davies, who partners with Bulldogs athletic director Cole Kanyer, nurses, counselors and the school district to find the best practices.
He also strives to cover six to 10 Cle Elum-Roslyn and Kittitas events per season.
“It costs thousands of dollars to have this space,” said Davies of the athletic trainer’s office next to the Ellensburg High wrestling room and across from the gym at the foot of the stairs in the main hall. “That’s one minor piece of the puzzle.”
Bringing in the award was Davies’ project in the 2020 standstill, but his year-long wait for it ended as fall and winter sports came back in 2021.
“We are incredibly thankful for the work athletic trainer Zane Davies has put into keeping our athletes safe, and for the work he has done on behalf of Ellensburg High School for this award,” Kanyer said.
The Bulldogs satisfy the requirements: Physical exams before participation, safe places to practice and play, excellent athletic equipment, injury evaluation and treatment, consultation and nutritional counseling and educating athletes and parents about risks and benefits.
“We had an unbelievable number of ACL injuries last year — those are a year-long process, so we really got to know some of our athletes well, and that’s basically a free physical therapy visit any time they come in,” Davies said.
Ellensburg High’s emergency action plan includes its address, access doors and each season’s venue precautions. Coaches and emergency medical technicians are up to speed.
In a usual day an athlete may find out his or her sprain isn’t a break, but the hard part is staying off of it, being patient and checking back in.
It can be tricky when you’re the lone medical person in a sea of people, especially if you’re at an away gym, the host school is without an athletic trainer and you have to look up where the nearest hospital is.
“The scenario’s kind of going through your head because if someone has a heart attack in the stands, that’s me,” said Davies, who works under a physician and will refer them elsewhere if he can’t make someone better in 14 days. “Luckily we haven’t had any of that, but it’s not unheard of.”
Sometimes athletes will come in feeling great, but they’ll go out and realize it was a little too early because they need to build back up. In other cases, Davies has to tell parents it’s not smart for their kid to play and, though the parents are entitled to their opinion, Davies is the designated medical authority so the inconvenient truth is that the kid can’t play.
“Most of the time I’m just in and out behind the scenes,” Davies said. “It’s not about me, but at the state championship game the buzzer goes off, everyone celebrates and a girl has a bloody nose, and she has to come to me so she doesn’t get blood all over her jersey in her pictures and stuff. We were treating the referees probably more than the players at state basketball, and I get it because those guys are doing, like, four games — that’s a lot of running.”
Kids want to be validated because they have no intention of slowing down, and they’ll enjoy hearing that whatever it is “isn’t going to fall off or explode,” though, each season, once a kid needs tape on their elbow, you start seeing another and another and another.
Some youngsters don’t want to look silly doing exercises out in the hallway in case somebody walks by if they’re not being directly supervised, so Davies tries to find extra space in the trainer’s room instead.
“It’s kind of just chaos,” said Davies, who will have Central students assisting him here and there. “Hopefully everybody just gets their work in, and I try to give each person their time knowing full well there’s only so much we can do in here.”
Spring sports have around 300 kids in action, but the sport Davies will travel for every time is football because of its high risk. He tries to be there for playoff games, but it’s not always easy if several teams are in postseason runs across the state at the same time.
“This year the planning has been so much easier,” said Davies, who works six days a week nine months of the year and has mornings off. “We’ve kind of got the COVID thing dialed in, and even if it comes back we’ve still got it dialed in, just for everybody to be OK with it if we have to take a step back, but I’m not looking forward to hearing the sass back from teenagers all day.”
Davies’ schedule lets him run, do some pushups and go to the gym in the morning before he lends his expertise at work.
“Hopefully in the future we get a couple more athletic trainers here, because it’s amazing how many events are going on between the young kids’ football, the rugby club, all these softball clubs and all the school sports going on, then there’s things like Run Like the Wind and all kinds of events that can be getting covered,” Davies said.