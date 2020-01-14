Sometimes the will to win supersedes all odds. Ellensburg junior Christian Davis found a little something extra in the finals of the 126-pound class at the Bavarian Wrestling Tournament in Leavenworth on Saturday.
Davis trailed Victory Wrestling Club and Washington National Team teammate Jesus Sanchez of Grandview 2-1, having given up a take down, while registering an escape of his own when time ran out. But tournament officials discovered an error with the time clock and put three seconds back on.
Everybody in the gym knew what had to happen, but three seconds is a lot like Russell Wilson dropping back to throw a 50-yard Hail Mary — happy thoughts against all odds.
Davis faked his shot and Sanchez dropped to a knee in defense. Davis then made his move for real when Sanchez came back up and connected for the game-winning shot that made him a tournament champion instead of the runner-up.
“I feel like I did something special,” said Davis, who will be dropping down the 120 for the rest of the year. “It was a sweep single. When I faked he went to the ground and got him after he reacted.
“There wasn’t much time, so to actually pull it off was amazing. Once I got the take down the whole crowd went off and there was a lot of energy.”
Ellensburg won the 13-team Bavarian Wrestling Tournament, crowning Davis (126) and junior Lorenzo Gonzalez (160) as champions. The Bulldogs, who are currently ranked No. 11 in the Washington Wrestling Report 2A standings, put six in the finals with an exceptional effort going into the heart of the Central Washington Athletic Conference dual schedule this week.
“This was a new tournament for us. We have never gone to it,” Bulldog coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger said. “We wrestled some really great matches and did really well especially, considering a lot of our team has been sick and not up to where we would like them to be.”
Wolfenbarger is starting to see a complete effort from his young lineup and the Barvarian tournament was a breakout of sorts. Jack Eylar (106) and Tyson Holloway (113) both wrestled for tournament championships. Both were runners-up, but that gives Ellensburg some punch up top,
Davis took the top shelf at 126. Wade Weaver (138) placed third and Cole Weaver (145) was second, solidifying the middle part of the lineup. Gonzalez, the No. 2 ranked wrestler at 160, won a championship.
Maybe the most important out of all the placers was Richard Wellington’s third place at 170. Wellington is the next man up at 170 now that Gonzalez moved to 160 for the duration and made a significant contribution in a difficult bracket. And of course, senior captain Henry Rinehart (182) put in another big effort finishing as the 182-pound runner-up.
“It’s going to take everybody to get where we want to go. Our 106-pounder Jack Eylar is wrestling solid, so is our 113-pounder. We had six in the finals and other guys working hard to move up. So it means we have a pretty solid team this year,” Davis said.
The Bulldogs have gut-check schedule this week with No. 19 Ephrata and No. 9 Prosser at home on Tuesday. They face No. 4 Othello and No. 17 Wapato on Thursday in Wapato.
The week concludes with the 13-team Ray Westberg Invite, which begins at 9 a.m.