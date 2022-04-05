Ryker Fortier’s bunt down the third base line sent Jack Morrill to third and Riley Gibson to second before the first out in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday at Rotary Park's Jeff Greear Field, but Class 1A No. 7 Deer Park found a way to survive.
Stags senior Tiger Tobeck, after walking Jimmy Allenbaugh to score Jack Morrill, struck out Cade Gibson swinging and forced Joe Bugni into a lineout and unassisted double play at third for a 12-11 win.
"I'm glad we scheduled a tough nonleague schedule, and Deer Park is a gritty team, but we can’t make the fundamental mistakes we made tonight over and over and expect to beat a 'tough team,' Ellensburg coach Todd Gibson said. "Losing close games is my concern, doing some of the same things over and over, and maybe just inexperience and youth and needing to gain trust in doing it the way we practice. We obviously were good enough offensively and that’s good to see, but we can’t continue to give up free bases by walking guys, committing errors that add up to free bases and eventually runs, and that’s what happened tonight."
Garrett Loen smacked the left-field wall with a one-out double and sprang Cade Gibson to tie it 10-10 in the sixth, but the No. 15 Bulldogs (6-4 overall), who led 9-8 until Deer Park pushed two across in the sixth and two more in the seventh, could not put it away.
"This team has been a pretty good practice team, and we see them trying to execute some of the things we really believe in, but trusting that process when it really matters is another part of that player growth I’ve witnessed over my 26 years of coaching," Todd Gibson said. "Sometimes that growth is painful for players and coaches. They’ve made small gains here and there, but what usually allows young teams like this to turn the corner is when they see what we’ve worked on in practice work in a game, whether that be the fundamentals of hitting a cutoff man, a backup play or a pickoff play. When they see their practice investment pay dividends and they can then celebrate that, then you got them."
Cade Gibson (3-for-4 with a double, three runs, two RBIs and a walk), Fortier (3-5, a double, three scores and a stolen base), Bugni (2-5, a trip home and two RBIs), Loen (2-3 and two RBIs), Morrill (2-3, a run, two RBIs and a walk), Ty Estey (1-3, two scores and a walk) and Luke Sterkel (2-4 and an RBI) kept Ellensburg rolling.
Stags sophomore infielder Teagan Tobeck (3-3, three runs, two RBIs and two walks) led his side (8-4) as senior Nick Anderson pitched six innings against 15 hits, 10 earned runs, a pair of walks and four strikeouts for the ‘W.’
Next for the Bulldogs is a doubleheader against Class 1A No. 2 Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), 7-1 before its game at Class 3A No. 25 Juanita (Kirkland) Thursday, scheduled for noon Saturday at Jeff Greear Field.
"I still like some of the flashes of potential this team has shown and with some strong leadership in a couple older kids, I think our best ball is right around the corner," Todd Gibson said.
DEER PARK 12, ELLENSBURG 11
Tuesday at Jeff Greear Field, Rotary Park, in Ellensburg
DPK 0 3 3 2 0 2 2 — 12 15 1
ELL 4 3 2 0 0 1 1 — 11 16 5
BATTING — Ellensburg: Ryker Fortier 3-5, 2B, 3 R, SB; Ty Estey 1-3, 2 R, BB; Cade Gibson 3-4, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB; Joe Bugni 2-5, R, 2 RBI; Garrett Loen 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Luke Sterkel 2-4, RBI; Mason Street 0-2; Brayden Twaites 0-2; Jack Morrill 2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB; Jimmy Allenbaugh RBI, BB; Riley Gibson 1-3, R, BB. PITCHING — Ellensburg: Mason Street 2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, K; Garrett Loen 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Ty Estey 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K; Tysen McLaughlin IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, K.