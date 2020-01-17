Three-pointers rained down inside of Ellensburg High School gymnasium Thursday night as the Bulldogs took on the Prosser Mustangs.
While the Bulldogs were neck-in-neck for the majority of the game, they couldn’t hold on in the fourth quarter, falling 96-74.
Both teams came out slow in the first quarter with a series of turnovers and botched passes. The Bulldogs were able to stay with the Mustangs thanks to help of senior forward Ryan Ferguson. Ferguson came ready to play, finishing out the quarter with 13 points and leaving the score a 17-17 tie.
Things seemed hopeful for the Bulldogs going into the second. A combination of shooting fouls and solid defense led to a nine-point EHS lead. The Mustangs proceeded to force multiple turnovers, chipping away at EHS’s lead. By the final half-time buzzer, Prosser trailed 36-32.
The Bulldogs only committed four turnovers in the first half. EHS head coach Anthony Graham said this in concert with some solid defensive plays allowed EHS to stay competitive through to the third quarter.
“They came out tonight and they gave energy,” Graham said.
Both the Bulldogs and Mustangs exploded into the second half with a pair of 3-point shots dropping from both sides. It was a tooth and claw battle for dominance with both sides scoring one after another.
EHS and Prosser tied twice before Prosser was able to land two consecutive and unanswered 3-point shots. By the end of the third quarter it was still anyone's game with Prosser leading 57-53.
A shift in momentum was evident going into the final period. Prosser's Kaiden Rivera got the action going quickly, draining three 3s in a matter of a few minutes. The Bulldogs fought back but never managed to regain control.
Prosser finished out the quarter with a whopping seven three-pointers, and outscored EHS 39-21.
“Ironically, this is probably the most proud of them that I’ve been, because of the effort,” Graham said.
Graham said that because of the Bulldog’s performance in the first three quarters, they were able to walk into the locker room with heads held high. Graham said that despite the lopsided score, they went out and did everything he asked them to. He said that the boys are finally starting to feel like they can go out and win some games.