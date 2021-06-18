Thursday night, the Diamonds defeated the Bandits 16-7 in five innings to win the Ellensburg Youth Baseball & Softball (EYBS) championship.
The game was much closer early on than the final score indicates. Going into the bottom of the third inning, the Bandits led 5-4. In the bottom of the 3rd, Miley Porter led the inning off with a single to right field. The Bandits pitcher, Leah Weekes, punched out the next three batters but one of those was able to reach on a dropped third strike.
After a couple full count walks, the bats came alive with a two-run single from Ember Leonard and a bases clearing triple from Carli Gay to close out the inning with five runs.
From there, the Bandits were unable to catch up to the Diamonds.
Leah Weekes - 2-for-3, complete game, 13 K, 8 hits, 12 walks; Paisley Kuehl - three runs scored; Jorja Towner - three BB
Alexis Anderson - 4 BB, 2 runs scored; Ember Leonard - 4-for-5; Carli Gay - 3-for-3, (2) 2B, 3B, complete game, 4 hits, 9 walks, 11 K; Kylie Colton - 3 BB, 2 runs scored; Miley Porter - 2 BB, 2 runs scored