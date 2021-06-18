Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


thumbnail_IMG_0537

Members of the Ellensburg Youth Baseball and Softball league pose after the Diamonds defeated the Bandits in the league championship game Thursday night. 

Thursday night, the Diamonds defeated the Bandits 16-7 in five innings to win the Ellensburg Youth Baseball & Softball (EYBS) championship.

The game was much closer early on than the final score indicates. Going into the bottom of the third inning, the Bandits led 5-4. In the bottom of the 3rd, Miley Porter led the inning off with a single to right field. The Bandits pitcher, Leah Weekes, punched out the next three batters but one of those was able to reach on a dropped third strike.

After a couple full count walks, the bats came alive with a two-run single from Ember Leonard and a bases clearing triple from Carli Gay to close out the inning with five runs.

From there, the Bandits were unable to catch up to the Diamonds.

Bandits highlights

Leah Weekes - 2-for-3, complete game, 13 K, 8 hits, 12 walks; Paisley Kuehl - three runs scored; Jorja Towner - three BB

Diamonds highlights

Alexis Anderson - 4 BB, 2 runs scored; Ember Leonard - 4-for-5; Carli Gay - 3-for-3, (2) 2B, 3B, complete game, 4 hits, 9 walks, 11 K; Kylie Colton - 3 BB, 2 runs scored; Miley Porter - 2 BB, 2 runs scored

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.