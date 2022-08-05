Dillon Larsen

Dillon Larsen

Dillon Larsen pitched his first Minor League win in the best performance of his young career in July.

The High-A Hillsboro (Ore.) Hops’ 6-foot, 5-inch, 230-pound lefty relief pitcher, Ellensburg High School and Central Washington University graduate struck out five Northwest League rival Eugene Emeralds – two in the fourth inning and three in order in the fifth – in an 8-4 victory July 28.

