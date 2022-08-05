Dillon Larsen pitched his first Minor League win in the best performance of his young career in July.
The High-A Hillsboro (Ore.) Hops’ 6-foot, 5-inch, 230-pound lefty relief pitcher, Ellensburg High School and Central Washington University graduate struck out five Northwest League rival Eugene Emeralds – two in the fourth inning and three in order in the fifth – in an 8-4 victory July 28.
Larsen, who turned 24 July 9, finished the month holding batters to three hits, a pair of earned runs, five walks and a .176 batting average as he retired seven on strikes for a 3.60 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP through five innings in four appearances.
He followed with two innings of work, hitting a batter, walking two more and fanning one in Hillsboro's 8-3 loss Aug. 2 at the Everett AquaSox, and carries a 1-1 overall record, a 5.03 ERA, 20 strikeouts and a 1.47 WHIP through 19.2 innings of 14 games since he signed a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks May 13 and pitched for the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles June 30 before being reassigned to Hillsboro.
In his two-inning Minor League debut, a 2-0 Hops home loss to the Vancouver Canadians May 29, Larsen struck out one and hit another in a two-hit, one-earned-run outing.
Hillsboro (42-55 through Thursday), online at milb.com/hillsboro and winners of two of its last three, was scheduled to complete its six-game series at the Aquasox (48-50) Friday, Saturday and Sunday.