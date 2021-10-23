DUAL THREAT: Glasper, homecoming Wildcats can win fourth Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship in a row By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Quincy Glasper looks to pass in a game earlier this season. Glasper leads the Central Washington University football team into its homecoming game against Western Oregon this evening. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Quincy Glasper and the Wildcats have everything to gain in their second Great Northwest Athletic Conference showdown with Western Oregon in three weeks.The 6-foot-3-inch, 185-pound dual-threat redshirt freshman quarterback and sports management major of Bear Creek High School in Stockton, Calif., can help the Central Washington University football team win its fourth GNAC championship in a row if they beat the Wolves again.“Not playing last Saturday brought an edge to me,” said Glasper, set for his third collegiate start after the Wildcats’ bye week. “Let’s put the foot on the gas and let’s go. We got our bodies back, and as long as we do what we do, we’re unstoppable.” Central (4-2 overall, 2-0 GNAC) whipped Western Oregon (2-4, 1-1) 45-14 on the Wolves’ Homecoming Oct. 9 in Monmouth for its third head-to-head win in a row and their 43rd in the 65-game rivalry.The rematch, this time on Central’s Homecoming, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday with a high of 53 degrees and a 50-percent chance of rain at Tomlinson Stadium.“Jojo Hillel told us every game from here on out we should treat like a playoff game because each and every game could be our last,” said Glasper of his 6-foot-1, 200-pound graduate wide receiver’s advice.The Wildcats score an average of 38 points per game in Glasper’s first two starts, including a 30-20 home upset of then-No. 11 Midwestern State, up from 31 in their first four games.He’s thrown for 392 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions and run 19 times for 48 yards and a score in that span, including 147 passing yards, three touchdowns and two picks two weeks ago.“I’m getting all my schemes together, and I’m a threat with arm ability and legs and get the ball to all my receivers, and with my legs I can open it up for our running backs,” Glasper said. “If I can hold the linebacker with fakes, I don’t have to carry the ball 10 to 20 times.”Central allows 25 points per outing entering this weekend while the Wolves put up 17 and give up 30.“They’re really physical and they play very hard,” Glasper said. “They try to switch it up and disguise coverages and move players around to throw you off: They can go from Cover 3 to two high safeties. I just have to see the whole picture and let the play develop.”Western Oregon did, however, beat the Wildcats 36-26 in its last trip to Ellensburg in 2019.REMATCH “I started the week talking about Rocky versus Apollo,” said Central coach Chris Fisk, entering his fifth Homecoming with the Wildcats and his third in charge. “I look forward to seeing the wrinkles both teams will put in. It hasn’t gotten far from my mind what Western Oregon was able to do last time in Tomlinson Stadium, and this time we’re working on making it right.”Glasper appreciates the art of athleticism.“I looked at occupational health and safety, but I want to stay around the sports world: I know how it feels to be an athlete, and if I can’t take my talents to the next level, I can help other people get theirs,” Glasper said. “Tough times come but they don’t last, and it’s all about once I get my degree and walk across the stage. I look outside-in because I come from a small family.”It’s also a golden moment to lead a championship-caliber Division II team.“I was under-recruited out of high school: Sacramento State, Fresno and UC Davis wanted me as an athlete, not as a quarterback, but Coach Cordova came down to Bear Creek. Shoemaker, the coach at the time, evaluated me, and I took my only offer: I got the call Jan. 24, and my birthday is Jan. 25.”Rashaad Boddie leads the rushing attack with a 108-yard average in five appearances, and Darius Morrison is the leading receiver with 41 yards per through six.“Rashaad’s a little bit of a throwback; he reminds me of Earl Campbell because he’s a bruiser,” Fisk said. “He’s only been with us for a few months, and he’s learning every day and every way.”Jahleel Breland is the Wildcats’ tackling leader with eight per game, Donte Hamilton is the tackle-for-loss (10 total) and interception (five total) leader, and Zach Stecklein has a team-high five sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.Stecklein sacked Wolves redshirt junior quarterback Ryan Worthley (6-foot-2, 210), who passes for an average of 210 yards per game, three times in the first game and earned GNAC Defensive Player of the Week as he nearly reached Patrick Rogers’ 2019 school record of four.Redshirt junior running back Omari Land (5-foot-11, 185) rushes for an average of 87 yards, and redshirt junior Thomas Wright (6-foot-6, 195) leads the receiving corps with 49 yards per.Wolves junior linebacker Jaylin Parnell (6-foot, 215) anchors the defense with eight tackles per game, and he’s rung up 11 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick.Central Washington holds opponents to 209 passing yards and 159 rushing yards per outing thus far after giving up a season-low 252 total yards to Western Oregon in the first game.“Homecoming Week is for the alumni and students, and it’s never Homecoming Week unless you win the football game,” Fisk said. “They might have spent the last two weeks drawing up every trick play in the book or they’ll come out in the wing-T. We're in a unique position, when you play a team twice in a season: I've watched every game since 2016 to see what they might do or what they might replicate, so hopefully we'll be able to stop whatever shenanigans they might pull." 