Eastern Washington's Venters, former CWAC rival Pepper of UC Davis will meet Friday By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 11, 2021 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Eastern Washington University redshirt freshman guard/forward Steele Venters (2) and the Eagles enter a nonconference game at Division-I UC Davis Friday. PHOTO COURTESY BRIDGET MAYFIELD / EASTERN WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS Eastern Washington University redshirt freshman guard/forward Steele Venters and the Eagles enter a nonconference game at Division-I UC Davis Friday. PHOTO COURTESY OF EASTERN WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steele Venters and Elijah Pepper are about to see each other again, just like old times.Venters, a 6-foot-7-inch, 175-pound Eastern Washington University redshirt freshman guard/forward and 2019 Ellensburg High graduate, traveled with his Eagles Wednesday in advance of their nonconference road game against ex-Selah rival Elijah Pepper and UC Davis scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the University Credit Union Center.It will be the third Eagles and Aggies men’s basketball meeting in history, which fans can listen to at goeags.com or watch on ESPN+, after Eastern won the first tilt 79-59 at home in 2011 and UC Davis got even 87-65 at home in 2012. “I think I have a lot bigger role this year,” said Venters, who scored 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting and 2-of-4 from 3-point range with a pair of rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes in a 91-76 season-opening loss to Nevada Tuesday in Reno. “I improved with strength offensively and defensively, and I’m better at finishing at the rim and more physical and smarter on defense.”Venters played an average of 9.6 minutes per game last season for 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and .7 assists, then scored two points and came up with a steal in one of Eastern’s three Big Sky Conference Tournament wins on the way to taking the conference title. He also got to play the final 17 seconds of a 93-84 NCAA Tournament first-round loss to third-seeded Kansas March 20 at Indianapolis Farmers Coliseum.Venters and Pepper, who played together for three years ‘since fifth or sixth grade’ with the AAU High Definition Basketball club of Yakima, ran into each other for a few minutes at Salt Lake City International Airport Monday after UC Davis scrimmaged Nevada on the way to beating Utah State 72-69 Tuesday in Logan.“If we see each other do well we’ll say, ‘great job,’” said Pepper, who says his specialty is his deep shooting ability. “It’s cool to see someone you played against in high school and to play against someone you know well.”Venters said he scouted the Aggies and watched film on the nearly 2 1/2-hour bus trip from Reno to Davis. “I think they do a lot of things well,” Venters said. “They’re tendency-based individually, their point guard is good at getting guys the ball, and Elijah is a good scorer. They had like 12 ‘O’ rebounds, and we kind of got killed on the boards against Nevada.”Pepper, Selah High’s all-time leading scorer born in Shepparton, Australia, as his father, Ryan — Central Washington University men’s basketball’s all-time scoring leader who was inducted to the Wildcats’ Hall of Fame in 2008 after playing professionally in Australia — visited Davis in high school and ‘kind of knew it was the right place.’The 6-foot-4-inch, 200-pound sophomore sociology major made last year’s All-Big West Conference Second Team with an average of 14.7 points, five rebounds, 1.1 assists and an NCAA-25th-best 2.11 steals in 33.1 minutes per 18 appearances.He scored 16 points against Utah State on 5-for-15 shooting, 1-of-5 from beyond the arc and 5-of-6 from the free throw line with a pair of rebounds, five assists and three steals in 33 minutes.“For the first game you could say it went well for me,” Pepper said. “We’re focused on our intensity and effort, and our defensive identity is what we’ve been working on a lot.”Venters went to Eastern Washington’s team camp “many times” from the time he was a really skinny but skilled Bulldogs sophomore, and kept in contact while he was trying to find the best collegiate fit for him.He and Ellensburg made the state quarterfinals in his freshman year, and the Bulldogs broke Selah’s three-year CWAC regular-season championship streak as he averaged 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists and became an all-CWAC first-teamer for the second consecutive season.Pepper’s Vikings got to the first round when he was a freshman, fell to Foss (Tacoma) in the championship in his sophomore year, came up fourth in his junior year as he became the Class 2A Player of the Year, and were championship runners-up to Lyden when he was a senior. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elijah Pepper Steele Venters Basketball Sport Assist Rebound Uc Davis Sophomore Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Kittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefMatt Anderson moving forward with tourism ideas for Kittitas CountyNov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure AwardNov. 8 blotter: Very warm in middle of pile of leavesNov. 5 blotter: A dead cow and starving cow along roadMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue" Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter