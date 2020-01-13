The Ellensburg High School boys basketball added another loss to its record after falling to East Valley (Yakima), 66-51, on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (3-9, 3-7 CWAC) were slow out of the gate, allowing EV to score 10 unanswered points before senior forward Ryan Ferguson was able to find the basket with an easy layup. The Bulldogs couldn’t seem to match EV’s speed throughout the rest of the quarter, scoring only three more times and leaving the score 17-9 going into the second.
Head coach Anthony Graham said despite his boys having a great week of practice, EV seemed to dominate the court.
“They outplayed us really at every level,” Graham said. “They seemed to be quicker than us and they were winning the rebounding and 50-50 balls.”
After giving up a few layups early in the second quarter, EHS finally found its mojo. Sophomore guard Cade Gibson hit three 3-point shots and an additional layup, shortening the gap to six points by the end of the quarter.
The momentum held going into the third. EHS looked to have matched EV’s speed, fighting hard for control of the ball and putting up numbers until the deficit was cut down to just three points, 38-35, by the four-minute mark.
The Bulldogs proceeded to give up four consecutive turnovers. Graham said his team may have started to hang its head at that point and simply could not get back into their groove.
“As soon as we started making some of those mistakes and losing the 50-50 balls, all of the sudden our energy level dropped,” Graham said.
EHS gave up nine points throughout the rest of the third quarter and were only able to put up three. A trend that continued clear through the end of the game.
The Bulldogs travel to play Grandview High School on Tuesday. Graham said they will be shifting their play style away from deep 3-point shots and focus on playing solid fundamental basketball.
“We have to continue to trust what we do,” Graham said. “They need to trust themselves, we need to trust each other and we have to trust what we do as a team.”
Stats: Gibson, 17 points; Aiden Lewis 12 points; Ferguson 6 points; Riley Perez 6 points.