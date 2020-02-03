To encapsulate what makes junior Kassidy Malcolm so effective down in the post — especially with grabbing boards — Central Washington University women’s basketball head coach Randi Richardson-Thorney put it into perspective.
“She just wants it,” Richardson-Thornley said. “I think rebounding is having that competitive spirit to want it — to want the ball. She sees it and goes and gets it and doesn’t see anything else but the ball.”
Malcolm is all about the ball, and down the stretch versus Montana State University-Billings on Saturday at the Nicholson Pavilion in a 71-62 win, CWU couldn’t have been more elated for her to have it in her hands as MSUB attempted to close in on CWU’s lead.
The Yellowjackets’ Taryn Shelley scored a bucket and-1 to trail 57-51 with over three minutes to play. But Malcolm responded, scoring on back-to-back possessions in the paint.
And then when Central’s Kaelie Flores missed a 3 in attempt to extend its lead to 11, Malcolm came up with an important offensive rebound with 1:41 on the clock. That eventually resulted in two free throws from Taylor Shaw to put the Wildcats up 10.
“Kassidy is a monster on the boards,” Richardson-Thornley said. “Her rebounding effort really was key in what we needed to do to win.”
Malcolm, an Ellensburg High School grad (2016), finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, her second double-double of the season. She went 7-of-8 from the free-throw line as well and was 3-of-4 in the final minute.
“I knew going in I needed to rebound,” Malcolm said. “And that’s what I tried to do, just try to get every board for my team. That’s my role and that’s what I wanted to do. That was working for me.”
It was not only a redemption game for Central, but for Malcolm as well.
In the Wildcats’ 72-63 loss to Northwest Nazarene on Jan. 28, Malcolm accounted for seven of the team’s 24 turnovers. She only had five points but did gather 10 rebounds and dished out four assists.
Malcolm was striving to take care of the ball versus MSUB, and did, committing only one turnover.
“That was actually one of my big keys, just not rushing things and moving on from my mistakes and not letting them get to me,” she said. “I definitely let that in the NNU game get to me in their pressure. So, I just wanted to calm down and make sure I made good passes.”
CWU, too, like Malcolm, is all about the ball. The Wildcats dominated the boards, grabbing 36 to MSUB’s 28 and had nine on the offensive end to the Yellowjackets’ six.
This season, CWU sits fourth in the GNAC in rebounds per game (38.9) but is only a rebound behind the conference leader in Saint Martin’s (39.8). The Yellowjackets are fifth in the GNAC (36.7 per game).
The epicenter for CWU was winning the rebound battle.
“Randi (Richardson-Thornley) really emphasized the winner of this game is going to be the team that outrebounded one another,” Malcolm said. “So, that was my big focus.”
Malcolm, an All-GNAC Preseason selection after a breakout sophomore year, missed the first 10 games of the season because of a concussion.
She made her return versus Northwest Nazarene on Dec. 21 and logged 27 minutes, notching 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting and nine rebounds.
Ten games in, Malcolm is averaging 8.7 points per game along with 9.4 rebounds per game. She hasn’t played in enough games to be on the GNAC statistic leaderboard, but if so, her rebounding average would rank second behind Bria Thames of Saint Martin’s (12.0).
“It just lingered for two months,” Malcolm said of her concussion. “Yeah, it was pretty rough. But I’m glad to be back and playing.”
What’s been noticeable on the court has been Malcolm’s vocal leadership — especially on the defensive end — which is something she’s progressed with according to Richardson-Thornley.
“That’s been something Kass really worked on,” Richardson-Thornley said. “She’s actually pretty quiet, one of our quietest players on our team. But Kass is a competitor and she knows that in order to win you need to communicate. She’s done a really good job of stepping up and growing in that way for our team.
“She’s really turned into a great communicator on the defensive end.”
