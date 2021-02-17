Ellensburg High School girls varsity soccer won not only its first soccer game of the season Tuesday, but the first athletic event for the school since the start of the pandemic.
EHS had to follow specific restrictions during the game. The only spectators were parents and family of the six senior players on the team and all players had to wear masks.
Bulldog players seemed thrilled to be back on the field, and won the game with a crushing score of 7-0 over Prosser. Dylan Philip, a junior who scored four of these goals, said it was a relief to be back with the team.
EHS athletics director Cole Kanyer said it was important to the school for the girls to get back to playing soccer because athletics are an important part of the school and the community.
“Athletics are really an important part of a lot of kids’ lives,” Kanyer said. “Both in terms of their personal life and in terms of their life as a student athlete of Ellensburg High School. We know that athletics is a huge motivator for a lot of kids to be successful in high school, and I think that’s where the importance stems from. I wouldn’t say that it’s not done without a ton of thought and planning and precautions, but we are seeing a lot of people executing this very well across the country.”
Another issue faced by the school was that soccer is usually a fall sport, not a winter one. The day before the match the field was covered in snow. Kanyer said the entire soccer team, along with 50 volunteers and even EHS Principal Beau Snow, spent the entire day before the game cleaning the field. People were out there with shovels and snow blowers to clear the field to make it game ready.
“It was a huge team effort. One young man was out here for about 10 hours yesterday,” Kanyer said. “It was seriously a huge undertaking that had a huge outpour of support from, not only members of the soccer team but other coaches and people as well.”
Senior Maddy Snow said it was great to finally be back on the field. She was happy to just be able to play the sport again for EHS before she graduated.
“It’s like bittersweet, it’s our last season but it’s like happy tears,” Snow said. “It’s super exciting to be able to play, we thought we weren’t going to be able to for a very long time.”
Girls soccer has another game scheduled for Thursday with limited attendance, although the game is live streamed. Kanyer said they plan to play the rest of the season over the next few weeks, with 12 games on the schedule.