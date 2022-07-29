Support Local Journalism


The North Washington Cal Ripken State Tournament champion Ellensburg 11U All-Stars finished their Pacific Northwest Regional Championship run with a group play win at the Kennewick American Youth Baseball Complex.

Ellensburg fell 11-0 to Black Hills (Lacey) in its July 21 opener before Wenatchee got away 5-4, but the All-Stars bounced back from a 6-2 loss to Twin Falls (Idaho) in 10-4 fashion against the hometown Americans July 22.

