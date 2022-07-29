...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures approaching
110 to 115. Very warm overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower
70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Ellensburg 11U baseball All-Stars reach group play at Pacific Northwest regional
The North Washington Cal Ripken State Tournament champion Ellensburg 11U All-Stars finished their Pacific Northwest Regional Championship run with a group play win at the Kennewick American Youth Baseball Complex.
Ellensburg fell 11-0 to Black Hills (Lacey) in its July 21 opener before Wenatchee got away 5-4, but the All-Stars bounced back from a 6-2 loss to Twin Falls (Idaho) in 10-4 fashion against the hometown Americans July 22.
“I think the kids had fun,” Ellensburg coach Dusty Hutchinson said. “It’s not the way we wanted to end the season, but now they know what it takes to compete at that level. They got to hang out after games and at team dinners, and this trip was a lot quicker because we’re usually going to Meridian or Bend, Oregon.”
Kennewick National survived Black Hills 13-11 in the July 23 tournament final to bring the regional championship back to Washington for the first time since the Americans won it in 2019.