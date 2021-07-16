After months of hard work and playing in tournaments, the Ellensburg U12 All-Star Cal Ripken squad received an invite to compete at Regionals next weekend in Meridian, Idaho with a chance at a World Series berth in Missouri.
The boys were one of the top seeds in the state tournament a few weekends ago, and following a narrow 6-5 loss in the championship game, the squad got an invite to compete for a regional title.
“The kids are all really coachable, they like the game of baseball,” coach Bryan Nash said. “They come out every day ready to practice … They’re a joy to be around. I’ve been around them for the last four years doing this, it’s been the same coaches, but it’s a great group of boys they really like going at it in baseball. They play hard.”
The team is comprised of almost an equal split of Kittitas and Ellensburg kids, comprising a squad of some of the county’s best youth baseball talent.
Helping out as a coach on the team, Kittitas head football coach Dusty Hutchinson said he was excited to see these talented kids make their way up into Ellensburg and Kittitas’ baseball programs in a few years.
“It’s special,” he said. “I think Kittitas and Ellensburg have something special coming up in these guys. It’s going to be pretty cool to watch these guys grow into Todd [Gibson’s] program and Eric [Sorenson’s] program. It’s exciting.”
But more than anything, this is just an exciting opportunity for a team that didn’t get this same chance after cancelations last year. And they’re looking to take advantage of every inning they have left.
“This is a special year cause we had last year off,” Nash said. “So everyone was chomping at the bit ready to get going again, now that we’re here we’re all focused on it and don’t want it to end.”
The full team roster includes: Brock Hutchinson, Owen Treadwell, George Seubert, Aiden Conley, Quentin Beard, Dalton Walker, Braden Jensen, Eli Nash, Jared Johnson, Easton Armstrong, Hudson Murphy, and Terrance Huber. The team is coached by Dusty Hutchison, Terry Huber, Jim Klampher, and Bryan Nash.
Monday car wash fundraiser
To help raise money for travel expenses this season, the Ellensburg All-Stars will be hosting a car wash at ProSite Pest Control on University Way from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along with the car wash, the team is selling raffle tickets to win a chainsaw donated by Knudson Lumber and a Yeti Backflip cooler. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/playeybs.